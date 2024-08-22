Nigeria: Atiku Hosts Ribadu, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others

22 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

In a momentous gathering at his Asokoro residence, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar welcomed a distinguished delegation led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai.

The purpose of the visit was to formally request the hand of Atiku's daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

A statement from AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to Atiku, emphasised the occasion's significance.

"His Excellency Atiku Abubakar graciously hosted the family of Kashim Imam, spearheaded by former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, who came to seek the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage."

Prominent figures, including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, further graced the event.

Their presence underscored the high esteem in which Atiku Abubakar is held within the political landscape.

The gathering celebrated a personal milestone for the Abubakar family and highlighted the bonds of respect and camaraderie among Nigeria's esteemed leaders.

