Nigeria: We Won't Leave PDP for Vampires, Damagum, Wike Fight Back

The battle for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened yesterday as acting national chairman, Ambassador Illiya Damagum, and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike declared they would not be kicked out of the party.

While Damagum said he would not be intimidated to vacate his office, Wike said he did not back down from a fight.

The minister added that only through a national convention will a substantive national chairman emerge to replace Damagum, stressing that any move to appoint a chairman would escalate the crisis.

Damagum spoke while inaugurating the party's disciplinary and reconciliation committees headed by Chief Tom Ikimi and Olagunsoye Onyinlola, respectively.

On the other hand, Wike made his stance known during a live interview with some broadcast stations in Abuja.

Both PDP leaders have recently come under attack over the party crisis, especially in Rivers State.

On Wednesday, elder statesman and Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark, wrote to Damagum seeking Wike's expulsion from the party over anti-party activities about the crisis rocking Rivers State.

Although some North Central stakeholders have clamoured for Damagum to vacate office on the grounds of retaining the party's zoning arrangement, former national publicity secretary of PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, called on other members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to move for the removal of Damagum and the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu for breaching the party's constitution.

Ologbondiyan said Damagum and Anyanwu's letter to the Appeal Court in Rivers State, insisting that the party would remain on an appeal over the embattled 27 lawmakers in Rivers State, contrary to the position of the party's legal adviser, Mr Ajibade, SAN, breached Section 42 (1) of the party's constitution which empowered the legal adviser to nominate legal representation for the party.

He also accused the party leadership of altering results from the recent PDP congresses.

Earlier, opposition federal lawmakers, led by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, had claimed that Damagun and Anyanwu's letter to the court was part of a ploy to harm PDP's interest and possibly pave the way for the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers government.

This round of tussle comes ahead of the State congresses this weekend before the much anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting next month.

But speaking yesterday while inaugurating the PDP committees at the national secretariat in Abuja, the acting national chairman, Damagum, said he would not be intimidated out of office.

Reacting to those calling for his exit, Damagum said, "My door has always been open. So, nobody is going to intimidate me into abdicating my responsibility.

"You can say all sorts of things. I know this is a buildup to the next election," he said, adding that those asking him to go had made him famous.

"Honestly speaking, I've started contemplating throwing myself into the ring and vying for the presidency of this country. I'm not deterred because I've become popular, even though the negative publicity is meant to bring me down."

Damagum explains signing Letter To Appeal Court Over 27 Lawmakers

On the signing of the controversial letter to the Appeal Court on the case involving the embattled 27 lawmakers in Rivers State, he admitted that it was contrary to the position of the party's legal adviser, Mr Ajibade, SAN.

Damagum, who said there was a precedent for what he did, stated that he and the party's secretary are the signatories of PDP and stressed that he didn't decide without consulting his team members.

"I also want to use this opportunity to clear certain insinuations that have been trending on social media. Last I checked, the signatories of this party are the chairman and the secretary.

"Just because the chairman and secretary signed a letter, it has become an issue. People are making all sorts of insinuations about it. I don't want to engage with the other person--it's a distraction.

"But it pains me when I see someone who knows the workings of the NWC going on television to mislead the audience and say things that are not correct. It is painful; very, very painful.

"There is precedent for what we did. During Kashamu's case, the chairman and secretary brought it to the Supreme Court. There was also the issue of Anambra.

"Two issues arose. The chairman and secretary, in any situation, work as a team. I don't make decisions without consulting my members," he said.

Addressing the committee, Damagum, who said they were chosen because of their experience, said, "This inauguration represents a bold step towards addressing the challenges that have divided us and hindered our well-being.

"We are all aware of the fallout of the primaries and the resultant effect it had on the outcome of the general elections across all states.

"The actions and inactions of some party members resulted in the current state of our party. This party has suffered much damage, resulting in the loss of the 2015, 2019, and 2023 general elections. However, the resilience of the party faithful has kept the party going and is still a party to beat in the country."

He stressed the need to create a safe space for open dialogue and the active participation of all party faithful, promoting forgiveness, healing, and understanding among stakeholders.

He said there is a need to ensure higher standards of integrity, accountability, justice, fairness, and inclusivity must remain paramount, as they align with the party's values.

Replying to Clark on his interventions on PDP, Damagum said, "I thought that when you reach that age, God has given you the opportunity and wisdom to be a father to all, not to engage in public arguments. He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation. I was not raised to disrespect elders, so I don't intend to dwell on this further."

Speaking at the event earlier, chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, charged the committees to "function without fear or favour, no matter whose ox is gored, and as much as our Constitution, the Constitution of this great party, guides whatever decisions or actions you will take."

He said if they fail, Nigeria will become a one-party state

Chairman of the disciplinary committee, High Chief Tom Ikimi, said discipline is a requirement for efficiency in any organisation, including political parties, adding that gross indiscipline has caused the party electoral misfortune for some time.

"We are ready to prosecute allegations against any members indicted and recommend disciplinary measures".

On his part, the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the assignment is an opportunity to reflect on a shared goal as a political party.

I Will Fight To The End In PDP - Wike

Yesterday, the FCT minister, Wike, said he would not leave the PDP, vowing to fight till the end.

Wike, who made this known during a media chat yesterday with selected news broadcast stations in Abuja to mark his one year in office, said, "I have told you that I do not run away from any fight. I will stay there, and we will fight it out in the PDP. Who am I going to run from? The vampires?"

The minister, while responding to statements that he is seen as the fifth columnist in the PDP who wants to bring down the house, said that as a PDP member, he did not support the party's presidential candidate and did not do it secretly.

"All those people saying those things, did they bring one member that won the election? The PDP did not win. I stood my ground based on the principle that if this is not done, we will not accept that," he said.

Also, responding to the crisis, he said it may not be resolved in this election circle, except by convention and court, saying that the crisis was because some people are greedy.

"What I am saying, which we cannot take away from, is let us follow the law; even if you hate this man, obey the law. What does the law say?

"It is not about plotting that you will bring Wike down; you cannot. You do not have what it takes to bring Wike down; you cannot.

Responding to Clark, he said, "I wasn't a wrong person when I championed for an Ijaw man to be governor, but I have become a bad person because there are issues. There is nothing Clark has not said, but I vowed never to respond.

"He spoke about the Southern President, which I supported; he spoke about power rotation to the South, which I believed in. So, what crime have I committed?

"In leadership, everything must not be smooth; I had a crisis there. Did I blame anybody? I faced the situation squarely. You all saw what the federal government did to me when I was there. Did I accuse any ethnic group? No.

"If you are in a leadership position, you should be able to stand and face the crisis; that's what politics is all about. Sometimes it will be good, and other times it won't be rosy."