Nigeria: 9 Days After...Pressure Mounts for Rescue of 20 Abducted Medical Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and some Civil Society Organisations have expressed anger over the continued captivity of the 20 medical students kidnapped in Benue State.

The medical students, who are from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were on their way to Enugu for a conference when they abducted in Benue State and have now spent nine days in captivity.

NANS and the CSOs have now call for immediate action to rescue the 20 medical students.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, NANS public relations officer, Comrade Mimidoo Joy, said the heinous act, which targeted medical students from the Universities of Maiduguri and Jos, is a cruel affront to the values they cherish as a student community.

She called on all Nigerians to unite and demand immediate and effective action towards the safe return of the students, who deserve to pursue their education without fear.

She said, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the abducted students, and with a heavy heart, we call for immediate and decisive action. It has been over a week filled with uncertainty, fear, and anxiety.

"We can no longer remain silent. Where is the rescue mission? What measures are in place to secure their safe return? This incident, despite the presence of security personnel along this notorious route, raises serious concerns about the safety of students and citizens alike.

"We are actively engaging with relevant authorities to press for immediate action. Both state and federal governments must rise to this challenge, demonstrating their commitment to addressing the security lapses that plague our nation. They must prioritise the protection of all citizens, especially students who are the future of Nigeria.

"NANS firmly demands justice. Those responsible for this barbaric act must be apprehended and held accountable. As we continue to monitor the situation closely, we remain resolute in our pursuit of the safe release of the abducted students. Our thoughts are with their families, and we will not relent until they are reunited with their loved ones."

She also commended those who have already mobilised resources and raised awareness about the plight of these students.

Also speaking on the development in an interview with our correspondent, the Coordinator of Zone C, NANS, Comrade Daniel Friday Egga, condemned the abduction of 20 medical students while on their way to a programme and demanded immediate action from security agencies to rescue its members

He said, "We stand in solidarity with our students at this trying time and also empathise with the families of the kidnapped students and understand the trauma they are going through. No student deserves to go through this ordeal.

"We commend the efforts of the Nigerian Police so far while calling on all other security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing our members and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The safety of students is a top priority, and we will not rest until our members are safely returned."

The students further called on the government to take concrete steps to address the rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, the CSOs have called for immediate action to rescue the students, stating that their continued detention poses a threat to their lives and the medical profession.

Specifically, the CSOs urged authorities to use the same force in the arrest of protesters to rescue the medical students.

The CSOs who spoke to LEADERSHIP are the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Transparency International (TI) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

Speaking through their leader, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the CSOs expressed worry that students have been allowed to experience an ugly situation for this long.

"It's pathetic that the 20 medical students are yet to be rescued. The authorities should use the same force they use in arresting protesters to rescue these students.

"It's pathetic that our country is going through this horrible situation. Even the senior traditional ruler of Gobir, a man over 75 years old, is yet to be rescued.

"We are calling on authorities to rescue the students, the Gobir traditional ruler and all other people that are under detention," Rafsanjani said.

IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Nigeria (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed a surveillance helicopter to comb the Benue Forest in search of the 20 medical students abducted by kidnappers in Oturkpo local government of the state nine days ago.

Our correspondent reports that there was also a massive deployment of police personnel from Makurdi to ensure the rescue of the students unhurt.

The ward head of Ukwonyo Ward in Utonkon district of Ado LGA, Chief George Isah, in a chat with our correspondent, commended the IGP and other sister security agencies for taking over the entire forest in search of the students and their abductors.

He said, "Since I was born, I have not seen this massive deployment of troops in this village. As you can see, the villagers are pleased, and we hope that very soon, by God's grace, the students will be rescued from harm."

Lists of Abducted Students

The names of the abducted medical students, confirmed by the association and shared on social media, include Okopi Peter (UNIJOS), Enger Benedicts (UNIJOS), Kwagbande Aondona Kingsley (UNIJOS), Boniface Okon (UNIMAID), Dondo Fabian (UNIMAID), John Bitrus Naga (UNIMAID), and Fortune Chima Umeh (UNIMAID).

Others include Godwin Gregory Tunda (UNIMAID), Monica Ejembi (UNIJOS), Ogbonna George Chukwuebuke (UNIJOS), Paul Nyampa Zira (UNIJOS), Lawrence Victory Adanugo (UNIJOS), Boniface Tishe (UNIMAID), and Gabriel Jita Iwev (UNIMAID).

The list also features Thomas Yahaya (UNIMAID), Paul Shantone (UNIJOS), Victoria Cornelius (UNIJOS), Pius Samson (UNIJOS), Okan Adara (UNIJOS), and Dr. Luis Mmbanomyeukwu.

Family Members Speak

Meanwhile, Fidelis Adara, the chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state, whose daughter, Okan Adara, is among the captives, responded to the phone, "Abeg, I don't have time to speak on this matter. Please leave me alone."

Similarly, the mother of one of the victims, Kingsley Kwaghaondo Aondona, Mrs Faga Cecilia, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said she has not been sleeping since her son and 19 other students were kidnapped.

She said paying school fees and feeding the family was already a big challenge, adding that the N50 million ransom demanded by the abductors was impossible to meet at these harsh times.

She appealed to the federal government, security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to, as a matter of urgency, rise to the occasion to ensure the students are rescued from their abductors unhurt.

LEADERSHIP's investigation revealed the names of students from the University of Jos. They include Okopi Peter, Enger Benedicta, Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley, Monica Ejembi, Paul Shandong, Victoria Cornelius, Pius Samson and Okan Adara.

In his reaction, the North Central Zonal Director of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Steve Aluko, called on the federal government and security agencies to ensure that there is no haven for criminal elements in the country.

He argued that the criminal elements should be fished out and dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others, adding that the essence of governance is the general security of the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

Aluko urged the students' parents not to relent in making their feelings public until the students are rescued and returned home to them.

Similarly, the University of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA) has condemned the abduction of some medical students of the Universities of Jos and Maiduguri by some criminal elements.

UJAA, in a statement issued by the chairman of the Alumni Association, Plateau State Chapter, Mr Gad Peter, said the ugly incident again pointed to the threat to Nigerian highways and a clear and serious threat to education.

The Deputy Registrar of Information and Publication, UNIJOS, Abdullahi Abdullahi, giving an update, said, "From the available information before us, we are very optimistic that the students will be rescued unhurt and reunited with their families."

The president of the Students Union Government of UNIJOS, Comrade Sambo Peter, in a statement, called on the university community to remain calm and to keep the faith.

On his part, the police public relations officer, Plateau State Command DSP Alfred Alabo, when contacted to give an update, told our correspondent on the phone, "You should call the police in Benue State. I am in Jos; I will not know what is happening there."

Families Struggling To Raise Ransom, As UNIMAID SUG Condemns Incident

A family member of one of the 20 medical students abducted last Thursday at Benue State en route to Enugu State for an annual conference has revealed that the family has begun frantic efforts to gather its part of the ransom demanded by abductors after each of the affected 20 families was asked to contribute N2.5 million.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the family member of one of the abducted students, Samson Pius, who is number 18 on the serial number of the abductees, said what they had done so far was to create a WhatsApp group comprising Samson's primary and secondary school mates for the contribution.

He described Samson, a final-year student of the Unijos, as a decent individual facing many challenges due to the family's poor background.

He said the victim moved to study medicine after studying laboratory science due to his passion for humanity.

"The last communication we heard with them was for every family to contribute N2.5 million. We have reached out to his primary and secondary schoolmates to see how much we can contribute to the family.

"This is the current situation. We know that the security agencies are doing enough but it is not good enough. Actually, in this country, we wonder who is a bandit or who is government. An individual can say something and be arrested immediately, but a bandit can say something and get scot-free.

"We know they have made a lot of arrests, but at least they have to intensify effort so that we can see that Nigeria is a country where one can offer his services. Security agencies and parents need to do a lot to give the country a better image.

"There is also no support from the government. Not even from the states of the abducted students or from the federal government," the anonymous family member of one of the abductees said.

For his part, the President of the Medical Students Association University of Maiduguri, Comrade Yakubu Ibrahim, said that they have met with the university's management, which informed them that it was following the matter with an update from security agencies.

He said the university's management added that the meeting they are having with the security agencies could not be disclosed to them due to its sensitivity.

He urged the federal government and security agencies to expedite action to ensure the urgent rescue of the 20 students.

Also speaking, the public relations officer of the Students' Union Government (SUG) at the University of Maiduguri described the abduction of the 20 medical students as a condemnable act that is capable of stopping students from returning to school now that the University is just resuming its second-semester academic session.

He urged the affected states and the federal government to collaborate to rescue the students.