Rwanda: Cultism in Rwanda - Dangerous Worship Practices Spark Debate On Faith, Safety

In a nationwide crackdown by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and other government agencies two weeks ago, over 100 "church caves" were shut down for failing to meet legal requirements governing faith-based organisations (FBOs).

This operation has sparked a discussion about the sanctity of worship spaces and the well-being of those who gather to pray. These so-called "church caves" are often temporary places of worship--caves, basements, or other unsafe environments--where people seek spiritual connection but risk their safety and dignity in the process.

The growing concern is how these environments, meant for faith and devotion could instead endanger the very people they aim to serve.

This phenomenon of people isolating themselves in dangerous locations to worship, or failing to participate in government activities like voting or community work, reflects a deeper issue.

Many believe that by retreating to secluded places, avoiding healthcare, or engaging in extreme religious practices like fasting for days on end, they are demonstrating their faith.

However, this behavior often crosses the line into cultism, where individuals are misled by distorted religious teachings, putting their lives in jeopardy.

A cult is a religious group that deviates from the core teachings of a faith. In Christianity, cults may still use the Bible but stray from the fundamental principles that define Christian beliefs.

These deviations do more than mislead followers--they can put their spiritual well-being at risk by steering them away from biblical truth. Cult movements aren't just a local issue in Rwanda, they are a global concern.

East Africa has seen several cases where church leaders have led believers down dangerous paths.

One such case is Paul Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed pastor from Kenya. In April 2023, Mackenzie was detained after hundreds of bodies were discovered in mass graves, most of whom showed signs of starvation, including children.

Mackenzie, accused of leading a doomsday cult, denied responsibility for the deaths, but prosecutors charged him and 94 others with murder, manslaughter, terrorism, and torture.

The scale of the tragedy shocked the region and raised concerns about the influence of cult leaders who prey on vulnerable followers.

In Uganda, another disturbing case emerged in 2023, when 80 followers of a religious cult from the eastern region of Soroti were deported from Ethiopia. These followers had been convinced by their pastor that they would find salvation through fasting for 40 days, after which they would meet Jesus.

The Ugandan government, working with Ethiopian authorities, repatriated the followers and put the cult leader, Pastor Simon Opolot, on a wanted list. These followers had sold all their possessions in anticipation of the world ending, highlighting how deeply individuals can be manipulated by cult leaders.

Why do people isolate themselves to pray?

Gasana Mutesi, a preacher who heads Goshen Revival Ministries, a non-denominational ministry that aims at taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world said that the threats posed by cult movements are enormous, stressing that people retreat to places like mountains and caves for worship out of desperation and ignorance of biblical teachings.

While Jesus went to isolated places to pray, Mutesi noted that these locations were not life-threatening. Jesus' disciples established home churches and communities after His ascension.

She argues that prayer should be a communal act, not one that endangers lives.

Mutesi added that the issue lies in a poor understanding of biblical teachings and the disoriented belief systems often instilled by misguided leaders.

She further noted that church leaders are responsible for guiding their followers toward truth and safety. Unfortunately, some use belief as a tool to manipulate and control, leading to cult-like movements.

Mutesi added: "A cult, by definition, is an incomplete religious group with no permanent structure. In modern Christian contexts, cultism is sometimes linked to paganism or practices that lack Christian virtues. Refusing to participate in government activities like voting or vaccinations, for example, stems from ignorance of the scriptures. False leaders with hidden agendas mislead many followers."

The dangers of cultism were addressed by President Paul Kagame during the 10th anniversary celebration of YouthConnekt in 2023. He criticised the youth for trekking to a mountain in western Rwanda to pray for an end to poverty, calling it a lack of direction.

This behavior, he said, is not conducive to the prosperity that the youth should be striving for. Instead of working toward progress, these young people were isolating themselves, a misguided practice seen in cult movements.

Cults have caused harm with one of the most notorious examples being the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God in Uganda. Founded by Credonia Mwerinde and Joseph Kibweteere, this movement ended in tragedy with a mass suicide in 2000 that claimed the lives of several hundred followers.

The Bible warns against false prophets in passages like 1 John 4:1, urging believers to test the spirits to ensure they are truly from God.

Peter Nkunzingoma, a pastor at Nyarutarama-based church, Christian Life Assembly (CLA) noted that praying in caves and other dangerous places can be awkward, leading to tragic outcomes.

He explained that cults often emerge from imprudent teachings or ideologies and can result in harmful behaviors.

Pastor Nkunzingoma's advice to fellow Christians and ministries is to adhere to the teachings of the Bible without trying to 'reinvent the wheel.'

"If we remain true to scripture, we will be on the right path. God gave His Son to save us from our sinful ways, if we can master the great commandment--loving God and our neighbors--and the great commission--spreading the gospel as we seek and serve Him--then we can trust the rest to God. He will take care of everything else," he stated.

Elie Kayanja, a member of New Life Bible Church Kicukiro highlighted some of the threats that arise from cult churches including potential fraudulent activity, as believers and members of cult-like groups may be particularly vulnerable to financial exploitation.

He noted that these individuals can also be susceptible to manipulation, including being influenced by political views and agendas.

Belinda Gladys Kagaju, a Christian in Kigali, emphasised that many issues in Christian communities occur from blindly following church leaders without a deep understanding of biblical teachings.

Kagaju expressed concern over believers attending church and 'obeying' preachers without questioning the teachings, which can lead to cult-like movements.

She stressed the importance of aligning prayer and worship with the Bible, referencing Apostle Paul's message in Colossians 3:16 about letting the word of Christ dwell in believers and holding each other accountable, including pastors.

Kagaju encouraged Christians to read the Bible daily, noting that regular engagement with scripture fosters wisdom and discernment, keeping churches on the right path.

She concluded by reminding believers that God is not of confusion, and His name should not be used to create confusion.

How to identify cult churches?

Identifying cult movements can be challenging, but there are common characteristics. An article by Eitan Bar, an Israeli Jewish-Christian author and theologian outlines ten warning signs of cult-like churches.

These include the presence of a charismatic leader who demands unquestioning obedience, thought control that discourages critical thinking, isolation from friends and family, and exploitation of members' time, energy, and finances.

Cults often force members to commit to the group's activities under threat of spiritual failure, creating a rigid authoritarian structure.

Bar stressed that cults foster an "us-versus-them" mentality, convincing members that only their group possesses the truth, while outsiders are misguided or even evil. Strict rules and regulations govern every aspect of members' lives, and those who break these rules face severe punishment.

"Lack of transparency is also a hallmark of cults, with leaders often covering up illegal activities or unethical behavior to maintain their image. Additionally, cults instill a deep fear of leaving, warning members of dire consequences if they try to escape," Bar said.

In many cases, cult leaders are unaware that they are leading a cult, genuinely believing in their teachings and ideologies. This lack of self-awareness blurs the line between well-intentioned leadership and destructive manipulation.

Cults exploit faith for control, deviating from the core teachings of Christianity and creating environments that harm both the spiritual and physical well-being of their members, he added.