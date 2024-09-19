Uganda: UN Report Warns of Growing Violent Extremism Threat in Uganda

The report, presented by Professor Abdu Katende, identifies key trends in violent extremism, outlines vulnerabilities in high-risk communities, and provides recommendations for targeted interventions.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing that peace, security, and defense are crucial for sustainable economic growth and national unity.

This pledge was reiterated during the presentation of the Rapid Threat Assessment Report on Violent Extremism at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The report, presented by Professor Abdu Katende, identifies key trends in violent extremism, outlines vulnerabilities in high-risk communities, and provides recommendations for targeted interventions.

Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stressed that economic progress cannot occur amid instability.

He pointed to the government's proactive measures, including the establishment of the National Counter Terrorism Centre and the implementation of the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Strategy and Action Plan.

Reflecting on Uganda's history of terrorist attacks, Musanyufu cited the tragic bombing of Kichwamba Technical College in 1998, which claimed the lives of over 80 students, as a reminder of the enduring threat of terrorism.

He commended the ongoing cooperation with development partners and civil society organizations in promoting peace and security.

Susan Namondo, the United Nations resident coordinator, acknowledged the UN's integrated approach to addressing violent extremism, linking it to broader issues such as inequality, poverty, and youth unemployment.

The UN's strategy, she explained, focuses on human rights, social inclusion, youth empowerment, and gender equality.

Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Ambassador of the European Union to Uganda, highlighted the global nature of security challenges and the significant threat terrorism poses to international peace and stability.

The event, organized by the Ugandan government in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and funded by the EU, brought together over 100 key stakeholders, including government officials, civil society leaders, and religious figures.

The Rapid Threat Assessment Report identified 19 districts as high-risk areas for violent extremism: Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Fort Portal, Gulu, Yumbe, Arua, Zombo, Nebbi, Namayingo, Mayuge, Jinja, Buyende, Iganga, Masaka, Lwengo, Kampala, and Wakiso.

A UN Development Programme (UNDP) rapid assessment warned that Uganda faces a growing threat of violent extremism, with 64% of those vulnerable falling between the ages of 15 and 35.

The rise in extremism is linked to distorted religious ideologies, political nepotism, and socio-economic hardships.

The report noted that recruitment narratives for violent extremism often exploit identity struggles, ethnic superiority, political allegiances, and perceived injustices.

Recruitment methods include indoctrination, peer influence, abduction, and activities in places of worship.

Governance and political failures were cited as significant contributors to the rise in extremism.

Lt Gen Musanyufu, speaking on behalf of Minister Kahinda Otafiire, acknowledged the severity of the findings and reiterated the government's commitment to countering the spread of violent extremism through comprehensive strategies and collaborative efforts.

The government's ongoing initiatives, in partnership with international organizations, aim to tackle the complex causes of violent extremism and work toward a stable, secure Uganda.