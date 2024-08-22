Nigeria: Lateef Adedimeji's Two-Part Epic Film Lisabi Set to Debut On Netflix

The movie spotlights the life and legacy of the fabled Yoruba hero Lisabi, whose life made a lasting impression in Nigerian history.

Lateef Adedimeji's gripping new epic film Lisabi: The Uprising will premiere on Netflix on 27 September, and its sequel, Lisabi: A Legend is Born, will arrive in January 2025.

Spotlighting the life and legacy of the fabled Yoruba hero, Lisabi, whose life made a lasting impression in Nigerian history, the drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, dynamic characters, and exceptional production values, marking an exciting addition to Netflix's diverse content lineup.

Viewers can anticipate a thrilling watch as they witness the 18th-century Egba farmer Lisabi, ignite a rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire. His defiance, culminating in the defeat of over 6,000 Oyo soldiers, secures Egba's independence after centuries of subjugation, marking a pivotal moment in Yoruba history.

Lateef shared: "I felt we needed to know more about our culture and tradition and connect to our culture. Although we have so many books about our history, I think it is slowly dying with this time of technology. People do not read anymore, and movies will appeal more to people. Who better to tell our story than us."

Produced by Lateef Adedimeji and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Lisabi features a star-studded cast. The ensemble includes Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Liquorose Afije and Lateef Adedimeji himself, all of whom have dedicated years to their craft.

Netflix subscribers worldwide will be able to experience Lisabi when it makes its streaming debut. The movie's entry into the Netflix collection further highlights the platform's dedication to showcasing diverse and culturally significant stories worldwide.