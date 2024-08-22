Liberia: Delegation From the US Arrives in Liberia to Expand Humanitarian Efforts

Monrovia — A nine-member delegation from the United States, representing the organizations Serve Africa and Go Serve Global, has arrived in Liberia to enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable populations in Montserrado and Nimba counties. The delegation is led by Stephen Wonbenyakeh, a native of Nimba County and President of Serve Africa.

During their mission, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to House Speaker Fonati Koffa on Wednesday to discuss the purpose of their visit and share their vision for Liberia. Wonbenyakeh emphasized that the organizations are committed to improving the lives of orphans and children in distress across Montserrado and Nimba.

"We are here to cater to the well-being of orphans and children who are facing desperate situations," said Wonbenyakeh. "Our goal is to extend our support through infrastructure development, particularly by constructing homes in Nimba District #3 that will serve as birth centers for women."

Wonbenyakeh highlighted the importance of expanding the existing initiatives run by Serve Africa, noting that the organization plans to broaden its scope to reach more communities in need.

Terry Baxter, co-founder of Go Serve Global, also spoke during the visit, underscoring the partnership between his organization and Serve Africa. "We are partnering with Serve Africa to assist Liberia in the area of infrastructure development. Our efforts will include building homes, hospitals, and other essential facilities," Baxter explained.

In response, House Speaker Fonati Koffa expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their ongoing efforts in Montserrado and Nimba counties. "The work you are doing is commendable, and it is truly making a difference in the lives of many Liberians," said Speaker Koffa. He also praised Nimba County District #3 Representative Nehker E. Gaye for his collaboration with the U.S. delegation, which has helped create new opportunities for the country.

The courtesy visit was also attended by Montserrado County District #7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn and Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah, who both acknowledged the importance of the delegation's work and pledged their continued support.