Liberia: Gender Ministry Kicks Off Women Empowerment and Gender Training for Implementing Ministries

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, under Component 4 of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) funded by the World Bank, is set to commence a two-day women empowerment and gender training for implementing ministries under the project. The training will take place at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia from August 22-23, 2024. It aims to strengthen public institutions involved in the project's implementation to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in Liberia.

The specific objective of the training is to enhance the capacities of approximately 50 technical staff from the Ministries of Agriculture (MOA), Education (MOE), Internal Affairs (MIA), Health (MOH), and Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) on key areas, including gender mainstreaming, monitoring, tracking and evaluating project outputs and outcomes indicators, conducting gender analysis using gender analysis frameworks, and understanding gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response mechanisms.

Participants will also learn about the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Referral Pathway and how to apply it in their workplaces and communities to prevent and address gender-based violence effectively.

"At the end of the training, the technical staff of the participating ministries will have their capacities significantly enhanced to monitor, track, and evaluate project outputs and outcomes, and possess the knowledge and skills to utilize the Referral Pathway to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, thereby contributing to the promotion of gender equality in Liberia," an LWEP release noted.

The training is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and equitable society where women and girls have equal access to opportunities and resources. By empowering public institutions with the necessary tools and knowledge, the LWEP aims to create a sustainable impact on gender equality and women's empowerment in Liberia.

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project is a five-year, US$44.6 million program implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection through a Project Management Unit and funded by the World Bank. The project is being implemented in six counties: Gbarpolu, Bomi, Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Rivercess, and Montserrado, with a total of 267,200 beneficiaries from 750 communities. The project aims to foster positive social norms, enhance basic services in health and education, promote resilient livelihoods through community-led approaches, and strengthen public institutions to advance gender equality. A total of 36,000 women are expected to benefit from the livelihoods and grants provided under the project.