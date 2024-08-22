Gambia Ranked 4th Most Generous Country in World

The Gambia has been ranked fourth, behind Indonesia, Kenya and Singapore in Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index, published today 22 August 2024.

The World Giving Index is one of the biggest surveys on giving ever produced, with this year's research covering 142 countries and interviewing millions of people around the world since 2009.

Indonesia is world's most generous country with Kenya second and Singapore rising to third.

Around the world, a record 4.3 billion people helped someone they didn't know, volunteered time or donated money to a good cause in the preceding month according to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index 2024.

The world's most generous country is Indonesia for the seventh year in a row, where 90% of Indonesians donated money to charity and 65% volunteered their time. Kenya is the second most generous country, rising from third last year. Singapore has risen 19 places to third, increasing its overall index score from 49% to 61% year on year. The positive results for Singapore follow recent government initiatives to bolster philanthropy and volunteering.

This year's Index includes data from 142 countries with people asked three questions: have they helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause during the past month.

The CAF World Giving Index 2024 also finds:

The top 10 countries include only two of the world's largest economies (Indonesia and the United States), while one of the poorest countries in the world - The Gambia - is ranked in the fourth place.

Morocco saw the world's largest year-on-year increase in donating money, with interviews taking place in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that hit the centre of the country in September 2023. Just two per cent of people donated money to charity in 2022, but this rose to 18% last year, and volunteering rates doubled from 8% to 16%.

Greece chalked the biggest rise this year, having consistently increased its ranking since 2013. It has a particularly high score for helping a stranger - significantly above the European average and particularly high among young people.

Over the last decade Ukraine, Indonesia, Chad, Russia, and China are the most improved, each having recorded an increase of 25 points or more.

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The generosity of people around the world is evident in CAF's latest World Giving Index, with the global index score at its joint highest level, only previously matched during the pandemic. The research demonstrates how people from all continents and cultures remain ready to help those in need, during a year of continued economic and humanitarian challenges.

"Governments can learn from one another to grow giving and community engagement. In turn, this will help to build resilient civil society organisations and contribute towards a vibrant, generous society in every country."

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which marks its centenary this year, connects donors to charitable causes around the world. CAF distributes over £1 billion to charities every year.

Top 10 countries in the CAF World Giving Index 2024:

Indonesia

Kenya

Singapore

The Gambia

Nigeria

United States of America

Ukraine

Australia

United Arab Emirates

Malta