Nigeria: Israel Adesanya Arrives Lagos Amid Funfair Despite Defeat to Du Plessis

22 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Nigerian born New Zealand's mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya on Thursday arrived in Lagos with his parents after losing the UFC 305 crown to South African Dricus Du Plessis.

Adesanya arrived in Nigeria after the African Martial artist champion taunted his heritage during their press conference ahead of the UFC 305 middleweight title fight.

Du Plessis forced Adesanya to submit in the fourth round to retain his title and earned an opportunity to defend his title next in his home country of South Africa, as earlier promised by UFC President Dana White.

The Nigerian born style-blender, in a video shared on his Instagram and recirculated on X, arrived at Lagos airport and was received by fans who warmly welcomed him and his family with Yoruba music.

A group of local drummers performed to welcome the fighter, who famously refers to himself as "Omo Oba", which means the king's son or prince.

