Nigeria: Olukayode Ariwoola Retires As Chief Justice of Nigeria

Leadership
Supreme Court of Nigeria
22 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has officially retired from service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Born on August 22, 1954, Justice Ariwoola's retirement marks the end of a distinguished judicial career.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed to the Supreme Court bench on November 22, 2011, and later became the substantive CJN on June 27, 2022, following the resignation of his predecessor, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

His appointment as CJN was formally confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on September 21, 2022.

As events marking his retirement unfold at the Supreme Court, there are strong indications that Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun may be named as his successor, making her the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

