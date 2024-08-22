Nigeria: Police Reveal Identity of Slain Crossdresser, Begin Discreet Investigation

The police said the deceased's family has been contacted and is cooperating with the investigation by providing relevant information.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the identity of a male crossdresser found dead on 8 August along the Katampe-Mabushi expressway, Abuja.

The deceased, popularly known as "Area Mama of Abuja," was a well-known crossdresser and TikTok personality whose gruesome death sparked widespread reactions online.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that detectives swiftly responded and were immediately sent to the scene after receiving a distress call about the discovery of Area Mama's lifeless body.

Before his death, the crossdresser's real identity was largely unknown, as he was widely recognised only by his nickname, Area Mama.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday by Josephine Adeh for the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, the deceased was officially "identified as 33-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict.

According to the commissioner, preliminary investigations also revealed the Abuja-born hails from the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and resided in the Dapé area of Karmo, Abuja.

The police confirmed that a discreet investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crossdresser's death. Mr Igweh added that the late Benedict's family has been contacted and is cooperating with the investigation by providing relevant information.

Although the individuals responsible for the killing have not yet been identified or apprehended, the police have assured the public that further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Area Mama

Witnesses and social media posts suggested that Area Mama, the slain crossdresser, suffered severe bruises, pointing to possible physical assault.

Before being pronounced dead by doctors at Maitama District Hospital, police revealed that a closer inspection identified the Abuja-born as a man dressed in female clothing.

Social media was filled with tributes from his fans and followers, with many expressing shock and grief over his untimely death. However, there were mixed reactions, with some describing it as an "avoidable tragedy," attributing it to Nigeria's harsh stance towards gays, homosexuals, and crossdressers.

The late crossdresser's social media activity offered a glimpse into his life. A day before his death, the Abuja-based TikTok personality shared a video on Instagram showing himself adjusting his black dress with white petals outfit and applying perfume in preparation to meet his boyfriend (name unknown).

In a March interview on the Living in Abuja podcast, Benedict revealed that he was born and raised in Gwagwa, a community in Abuja, and turned gay at age ten as a means of survival.

The 33-year-old crossdresser described his TikTok content as a reflection of his life experiences aimed at educating his followers. Despite acknowledging the risks involved in his lifestyle, he expressed a desire to embrace Christianity and eventually marry a man.

Benedict also disclosed that he had faced multiple near-death encounters with ritual killers in Lagos and Abuja. He mentioned being stabbed by an unknown individual, whom he considered a threat to his life.

The Abuja-based crossdresser claimed to have been intimate with business people, celebrities, and politicians. The crossdresser said he had aspirations of making significant changes, including considering surgery to enhance his feminine appearance.

Reflecting on his life challenges, Benedict admitted that if he had received adequate care and provision from his parents, he might not have turned to prostitution.