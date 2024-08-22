Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Niger State Community, Kill Many

22 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Premium Times and Agency Report

Acting Governor Yakubu Garba described the Niger attack as satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous.

At least 13 people were killed when terrorists attacked the Anguwan Mai-Giro community in Niger State on Wednesday night, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The Niger State Government confirmed the attack but did not say the exact number of people killed.

Acting Governor Yakubu Garba described the attack as satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous, according to a statement by Ibrahim Bologi, the chief press secretary to the Niger governor.

Mr Garba said the attack led to the death of many villagers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but various terror groups, locally called bandits, operate in the state.

The Anguwan Mai-Giro community is a border community between Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state.

"It is very disheartening and disturbing for fellow humans to carry out such a barbaric and vicious act on their fellow humans," Mr Garba was quoted as saying.

He commiserated with the victims' families, community members, and the entire people of the council areas over the unfortunate incident.

He also reiterated the Mohammed Bago administration's unwavering determination and commitment to address insecurity in the state.

The acting governor urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity and pledged the state government's continuous support in all aspects to win the fight.

He, however, prayed for the repose of souls of those who lost their lives and Allah's succour to those who sustained injuries.

Niger, in north-central Nigeria, is one of the most terrorised states in the country. Terrorists, locally called bandits, randomly attack communities, killing and kidnapping residents.

Other states that suffer from similar attacks include Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina.

