Ghana: No Room for Delay, Extension of Secondary Cities Project - Local Govt Minister

There will be no room for delays or requests for contract extensions in the execution of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Projects (GSCSP), the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has indicated.

The GSCSP is aimed at enhancing urban management and basic urban services by 2,535 by participating Municipal Assemblies responsible for urban development in secondary cities.

According to Mr Korsah, MP, Techiman South, the projects are pivotal to the government's broader agenda of fortifying secondary cities as engines of socio-economic growth and delays would not be tolerated.

"We will not entertain any requests for extension in contract duration," the Minister declared. "These projects are essential to our nation's development, and any delays undermine our goals for economic growth and community wellbeing."

Mr Korsah gave this indication whilst on a two-day working tour of some districts in the Western and Central Regions.

The tour was to afford the minister the opportunity to ascertain the progress of work done under the GSCSP.

Some of the visited districts are Ahanta West, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Mfantseman, Assin Fosu, Agona West, and Awutu Senya East, where the minister inspected the progress of work on roads, drains, markets, lockable stores, lorry parks, and terminals which are all at various stages of completion.

The minister indicated that his stance reflected the government's commitment to delivering on its promises within stipulated timelines, ensuring that infrastructure serves its intended purpose without delays.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to project timelines, warning contractors that,"failure to meet deadlines could lead to contractual breaches and the possible cancellation of contracts."

In addition to insisting on timeliness, the Minister called for a heightened focus on quality urging District Assemblies to reinforce their supervisory roles in order to ensure that all projects met the highest standards of durability and efficiency.

"The quality of these projects will determine their longevity and their value to our communities. We cannot compromise on this.

"The successful completion of these projects is non-negotiable. The urgency and quality of the work being done today will define the future of Ghana's secondary cities, ensuring they become vibrant, sustainable centres of development," he stressed.

In his view, the GSCSP is more than just an infrastructure initiative; it is a vital component of Ghana's strategy to build resilient, self-sustaining secondary cities capable of driving regional development.