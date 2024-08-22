Rabat, Morrocco — Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger condemn the Ukrainian authorities' open support for international terrorism, in particular in the Sahel region, according to a letter from the governments of the three African countries sent to the President of the UN Security Council.

"The Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger oppose and strongly condemn the open and acknowledged support of the Government of the Republic of Ukraine for international terrorism, in particular in the Sahel region," the document stresses.

In addition, the official Ouagadougou, Bamako and Niamey demanded that the UN Security Council "assume responsibility in the face of Ukraine's deliberate choice to support terrorism in order to prevent these subversive actions that threaten the stability of the Sahel or even the African continent."

On July 25-27, in the Tinzaouaten region (in northwestern Mali), militant groups attacked units of the Malian armed forces, which suffered heavy losses.

Soon, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, announced Kiev's involvement in the attack of armed terrorist groups in the Tinzaouaten region.

Mali, and then Niger, announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine in connection with Kiev's support for terrorists in the African country.