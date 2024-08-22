Ghana: NLC, Gap Form Alliance to Contest Dec. 7 Polls

The National Liberation Congress (NLC) has formed an alliance with the Ghana Alternative Party (GAP) to amass votes and secure victory in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The strategic partnership between the two political parties also sought to harness their collective strength, build a broader voter base, to secure a decisive victory ahead of the elections.

The founder of the NLC, Mr Stephen Atubiga, announced the political arrangement, at a press conference, in Accra, which was attended by dignitaries of both the NLC and GAP, party members and journalists.

He said the alliance was a temporary move, specifically for the upcoming December 7 elections, adding that the partnership could be dissolved after the polls.

Related Articles

"If NLC emerges victorious, the alliance will take a different path than if we lose. This indicates that the collaboration's longevity and trajectory are contingent upon the election results," Mr Atubiga explained.

He said that even if a runoff election became necessary, the GAP remained committed to its alliance with the NLC.

"The NLC is grateful to all GAP party members, and it remains committed to its promise to pull all GAP members along in this election," Mr Atubiga said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The founder of GAP, Mr Osahene Nana Agyei Boateng, promised that if the party wins election to govern the country, "every raw material and natural resource would be processed locally to reduce importation to 10 per cent if granted power."

"It's sad to know that a percentage of our adults die poor, and our young men and women keep wasting their future on hard drugs, gambling and other social vices because of inadequate jobs in this country," he said.

Mr Boateng decried the alarming trend of young graduates leaving the country in search of job opportunities abroad, lamenting the immense loss of talents and expertise that Ghana could have otherwise harnessed to drive its development.

"After combing through the political space of Ghana, our radar landed on the NLC based on their political ideologies, values, principles, and vibrant nature of their leadership," he said.