Nigeria: N20m for Grabs in Showtime Bowl Series Xi

21 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)

A total of N20 million has been set aside as price monies for this year's edition of the ShowTime Bowl Series scheduled to begin on September 6 at the Meadows Hall, Lagos.

According to the League Commissioner, Adebari Adejumo, the winner of the tournament will go home with N6 million, the first runner-up N4 million and the third-place team will receive the sum of N2.5 million while the remaining cash price would be shared between the other nine teams.

Adejumo said this edition is going to be bigger and more exciting as the organisers plan to create something that hasn't been done before in Nigeria and Africa, stressing that a more pragmatic developmental approach to bond with the community and the general welfare of the players is being addressed.

The Commissioner added that the game has moved from being a mini-professional to a full-fledged professional with the 2027 Olympic Games a target for the organisers.

According to the CEO of ShowTime Bowl, Manal Nassar, "We've created a turf of international standard and an ambience of great competition for the players and the fans," adding that spectators would have the opportunity of patronising a Food Court to make the championship most memorable for the fans.

"The ShowTime Series is always about the community, the culture of the players and the team owners to feel more like a family and to foster community engagement, more than the flag football," Nassar submitted.

Among the clubs participating in this year's edition are; Spartan FC, Lagos Rebels, Titans, Lagos Mavericks, Outlaws, Warriors, Lagos Hawks, Lagos Wolverines, Lagos Raptors, Lagos Atlantic, Panthers and OFF-SZN Athletic.

Read the original article on This Day.

