Nigeria: Ajegunle City Youth Marathon Set for Nov 30

The organizers of the inaugural Ajegunle City Youth Marathon have scheduled the 10km race for November 30, with over 1000 runners expected to participate and a prize pool of N20 million.

Isaac Moses, the project leader and Youth Secretary of the National Youth Council of Nigeria for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area, announced that the race would also be open to participants with physical challenges.

The marathon will kick off at Maracana Stadium and conclude at the Sports Ground of the Nigeria Army Signals Barracks.

"The race will begin with a corporate race on November 23, while the main race follows a week later. The 2.5km corporate/VIP race will be flagged off by the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, Femi Okeowo, with the Chairman of Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Fatai Ayoola, receiving them at the council headquarters," Moses said.

Isaac Omoleye, Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, explained that the marathon, themed *"Creating a Peaceful Eco-Friendly Environment for Expanded Youth Engagement through Sports,"* is designed to showcase the vibrant culture, unity, and creativity of the area's youth. The event also aims to promote fitness, good health, talent identification, and youth empowerment through sports. The organizers have stated that the Lagos State Sports Commission will provide technical oversight for the marathon, while security will be ensured by the military, police, Federal Road Safety Commission, and other paramilitary organizations on race day.