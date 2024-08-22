Nigeria: NNL Side Barau FC Unveils Salisu As Coach

Nigerian National League (NNL) side, Barau FC has announced the appointment of former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf as its new coach.

In a statement released by the team from the press officer, Ahmad Hamisu Gwale, said the coach signed the one-season agreement in the presence of Barau FC president, Ambassador Ibrahim Shittu Chanji. Barau FC owned by Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau hired Yusuf, because of his skills and experience in the Nigerian football league.

Yusuf has coached many teams including Kano Pillars, Enyimba, El-Kanemi Warriors and Enugu Rangers.

He also served as the assistant coach of the Nigerian team under Stephen Keshi and later accepted the interim job, which was later entrusted with the leadership of the Super Eagles in October 2021.

He led the Super Eagles home team to the finals of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

His last role at club level was when he was temporarily contracted by Rivers United as an Advisor to help the technical crew.

Barau FC is preparing to compete in Nigeria's first division league called NNL, and will participate in the pre-season training competition in the Gusau/Ahlan Cup to be held in Jos, Plateau state this month.

Barau FC announced a 30-man list squad for the Gusau/Ahlan Pre-season Tournament 2024 in Jos, Salisu's first assignment.

16 teams, including those from the Premier League and the first division, will compete in Jos this year.

The teams are expected to attend Plateau State on August 19, where the schedule will be shared on that day, and the match will begin on August 20 at Stadium Zaria Road in Jos in Plateau State.