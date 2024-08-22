Nigeria: Why Weightlifters Failed to Win Medals At Paris Olympics - Nwf President

The President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Ibrahim Abdul, has explained why Team Nigeria failed to secure any medals in weightlifting at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Despite the setback, Abdul praised the valiant efforts of weightlifters Rafiatu Folashade Lawal and Joy Ogbonne Eze, who both delivered impressive performances in their respective categories but narrowly missed out on medals.

Lawal, competing in the women's 59kg category, finished 5th overall after a remarkable display, including a personal best lift.

The 2023 Africa Games champion lifted a combined total of 230kg, with a 100kg snatch and a 130kg clean and jerk. She was just 11kg behind the gold medalist, Luo Shifang of China, who secured the top spot with a 241kg total, and only 5kg away from the medals, with Canada's Charron Maude winning silver at 235kg and Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun taking bronze, also with a 235kg total.

Eze, a two-time Africa Games champion in 2019 and 2023, lifted 101kg in snatch and 131kg in clean and jerk, achieving a combined total of 231kg. However, this was not enough to place her in the medal zone, and she finished 7th overall in her debut Olympic Games.

Reacting to their performances, NWF President Dr. Ibrahim Abdul commended both lifters for their resilience and commendable effort in their first Olympic appearance.

He expressed confidence that with better preparation and more exposure, these athletes and their peers have the potential to excel in future competitions.

"It was not the Olympic Games we dreamt of but I must commend my Weightlifters for their commendable outing in Paris. Rafiatu Lawal was very close to securing medal while Joy Eze also tried her best," Dr Abdul told the NWF Media.

"What we have learnt from the Olympics is that we have to prepare better and expose our lifters to more international competitions for them to regularly compete with the best. It was an opener for us as a Federation and we shall work on it ahead of future competitions," he said.