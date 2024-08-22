Liberia: Ldtp Participants in Grand Kru Boycott Training Over Lack of Digital Devices

Grand Kru County — The Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP) training has come under criticism due to the lack of digital devices in some rural parts of the country, hampering participants' ability to gain practical digital skills.

Although the LDTP is designed to ensure that a lack of knowledge and skills does not become a barrier to participating in the digital economy, sources have informed The Liberian Investigator that a significant number of participants in Barclayville, Grand Kru County, have boycotted the training. The boycott is reportedly due to a lack of transportation incentives, feeding arrangements, and, most critically, access to digital devices.

Our sources also revealed that the training is poorly implemented in Grand Kru, with the first week being entirely theoretical rather than practical due to the absence of digital devices, including computers. Many participants have described the sessions as "extremely boring and not proceeding as expected."

The Liberian Investigator further gathered that on Monday, August 19, a few personal computers (PCs) were arranged for participants, with two trainees sharing one device. However, many of these PCs are reportedly faulty, making them inaccessible to both trainers and trainees.

In May of this year, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai officially launched the Liberia Digital Transformation Project, targeting 10,000 youths nationwide to benefit from digital skills training.

As part of President Boakai's vision to build an inclusive digital society, the LDTP aims to equip Liberian youth with essential digital skills in areas such as General Digital Literacy, GIS and Data Collection, Digital Marketing, and e-commerce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Phase one of the training kicked off on Monday, August 12, 2024, across multiple counties, including Montserrado, Maryland, Bong, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Gbarpolu, Ganta, Tappita, Kakata, and Harbel. However, the reported lack of digital devices and faulty PCs is said to be negatively impacting the training process in Grand Kru County.

Grand Kru, an underdeveloped rural county with a population of about 109,342, faces significant gaps in literacy, including digital literacy among its inhabitants. Many parts of the county suffer from a lack of vocational training centers, particularly those offering computer education for youths.

The county is also plagued by deplorable roads and dense forests, making it difficult for residents of distant towns and villages to access the few opportunities available in the capital, Barclayville.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the Liberia Telecommunication Authority, and the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications are implementing the LDTP. The program is expected to accelerate digital infrastructure development, establish a digital government framework, and engage various sectors for economic growth and job creation. However, participants in Grand Kru are reportedly disillusioned by the poor execution of the training in their area.

During the launch of the LDTP, President Boakai emphasized the importance of leveraging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to create jobs for Liberian youths. The project aims to empower 10,000 young people with digital skills in the first half of 2024. Additionally, the broader goal is to position Liberia as a leader in the global digital economy by engaging 30,000 individuals in this transformation.