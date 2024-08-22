Liberia: Cental Trains Legislative Reporters On Anti-Corruption and Integrity to Boost Accountability At the Capitol

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), with international support, has conducted a day-long anti-corruption and integrity-building training for 40 members of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL).

With funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the workshop, held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Monrovia, was executed by CENTAL under its National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption Program (NIBA).

The initiative aims to instill a culture of integrity and build partnerships to promote transparency and accountability among journalists at the Capitol Building through LEGISPOOL, which provides leadership for all legislative reporters assigned to the Liberian Legislature.

Giving an overview of the workshop, CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, said the activity is designed to increase transparency and integrity in public institutions, particularly within the legislature.

"This will entrench the culture of integrity, mainstream gender, and build partnerships to promote transparency and accountability among legislative reporters while educating citizens about anti-corruption laws and tools to prevent, report, and eradicate corruption," he stated.

Additionally, Mr. Miamen emphasized that one of the workshop's key outcomes is to strengthen the CENTAL-LEGISPOOL partnership in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance at the legislature.

The CENTAL head also acknowledged the efforts of Liberian journalists in reporting on corruption matters but urged them to enhance their effectiveness in exposing corruption in both public and private spheres.

"The journalists have been doing well in their reporting to expose some corruption practices across the country, but I believe there is a need for improvement by digging deeper into the stories. Even we at CENTAL need to improve some of our anti-corruption programs," he added.

Mr. Miamen expressed CENTAL's willingness to work with the leadership of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL) in providing funding and other capacity-building resources for its members. "If you are organizing an activity and need CENTAL's support--morally and financially--just inform us in advance, and we will assist without any cost to you," he assured.

In his remarks, the President of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL) and Head of News at FrontPage Africa Newspaper, Gerald C. Koinyeneh, Jr., praised CENTAL for organizing such a training for legislative reporters, describing it as insightful and timely.

"We are grateful for this opportunity from CENTAL, and it is our hope that this gathering will solidify a long-term, fruitful partnership between LEGISPOOL and CENTAL for the greater good of the public," Mr. Koinyeneh said.

He also urged all workshop participants to apply the knowledge gained in their reporting and to break through limitations in highlighting corruption issues in the public.

Participants at the workshop expressed enthusiasm for the initiative and recommended that similar training be extended to journalists outside LEGISPOOL and beyond Monrovia to other parts of Liberia, offering more reporters the opportunity to benefit.

"I have gained a better understanding of the Code of Conduct, the activities that constitute corruption, the types of corruption, and how journalists should report on them," said Emmanuel Kollie of State Radio ELBC.

Reporter Kollie, who covers the House of Representatives, further commended the Koinyeneh-Clay leadership for partnering with CENTAL on the training. "It would be beneficial if the leadership could organize such sessions every three months, allowing more colleagues to benefit; it would help enhance their professional skills and talents."

Another participant, Miss Laymah Kollie, who is assigned to the Liberian Senate and reports for Women's Online Television, vowed to apply the skills she acquired during the training in her reporting. "I have learned a lot, and this training came at just the right time."

The legislative reporters were trained in various topics, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Gender and Corruption, Legislative Accountability, Understanding the Code of Conduct, the new Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Act, and concluded with group presentations. CENTAL also awarded certificates to all 40 participants.