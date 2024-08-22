Liberia: 'Bridge the Generational Gaps By Building Generational Wealth,' Dehpue Zuo Tells Nimba University Graduates

Nimba County — Graduates of Nimba University have been encouraged to bridge generational gaps by building generational wealth through education, skills, and talents for a new Liberia.

This call was made by Dehpue Y. Zuo, Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, during his address at the 8th graduation convocation of Nimba University held on August 17, 2024, in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, Liberia.

Hon. Zuo told the graduates, "We all have the responsibility to bridge the generational gaps and build generational wealth through the skills, talents, and education that will help build a new Liberia."

He informed the graduates, amidst cheers, that Liberia is currently preparing its national development plan that will take the country toward achieving two critical development milestones: the National Vision 2030, the Global Sustainable Development Goals 2030, and the aspirations of the African continent under the African Agenda 2063.

He noted that these development goals are "ambitious" and will require equally ambitious generations to close the gaps in the country's developmental stages.

"This will depend on the critical role each of us plays in nurturing the call for reforms and pursuing the actions needed to achieve our individual and collective goals. We all share the responsibility--graduates, students, faculty, and administration of NU. Modern development is tied to fostering excellence and building partnerships," Hon. Zuo emphasized.

The Deputy Finance Minister cautioned the graduates that today's global development is driven by innovation and creativity. He encouraged them to be intentional in their pursuits by planning to compete at their class, community, and national levels, emphasizing the importance of becoming competitive in whatever they do.

"Think positively and believe that you are in the best position to institute reforms, starting with yourself, your family, your friends, and your community. You need to set yourself apart and distinguish yourself in every activity or program you are associated with," Hon. Zuo stressed.

Hon. Zuo reflected on earlier generations, noting that they stood firm to protect the social and political rights of citizens. He highlighted their commitment to involving people in decision-making through activism, political participation, and educating the public about their roles and responsibilities.

He remarked, "The earlier generations had people who stood their ground to ensure that the social and political rights of citizens were protected. They were intentional about getting people involved in decision-making through activism, political participation, and helping the people understand their roles and responsibilities."

He urged the graduates to engage in activities that will broaden their intellectual horizons and to adopt new ways of thinking about their families, communities, and the country.

Referencing President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., Hon. Zuo said, "President Boakai has told us that this is not business as usual, meaning we have to reform our minds and bring in more creativity and innovation to drive reforms and change our society. It is not the time to complain about every situation but to form teams to tackle the challenges in our communities, counties, and nation."

He further challenged the graduates to build a strong self-identity, seek role models to measure their progress, and set clear goals. "When you are a government official, you must set yourself apart to do what others are doing to improve lives. You are a servant of the people and should work to improve the living standards of the citizens," he said.