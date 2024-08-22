Nigeria: Buni Visits Nguru, Karasuwa Lgas, Others Over Flood Disaster

Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni has visited communities in Nguru, Karasuwa, and Nangere local government areas to assess the damage caused by the flood disaster following the recent incessant rainfall.

His deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, represented the governor and commiserated with the victims in Kwata and Jaji Maji areas of Karasuwa town.

He urged the communities to be patient and fervently pray to God to bring succour to them.

According to SEMA boss Dr Mohammed Goje and council chairman Nguru, over 1000 households were affected by the flood.

Governor Buni approved N50,000 for each of the 300 households relocated to the base centre and N30,000 for each flood victim, in addition to other relief materials, food, and non-food items.

While in Nguru, the deputy governor paid courtesy to the Emir of Nguru, Alh Mai Mustapha Ibn Kyari, who appreciated the visit and said the disaster was very unfortunate considering the large number of people affected.

The monarch appealed to the state government for a lasting solution to this perennial issue.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor and his entourage were in Jaji Maji, the headquarters of Karasuwa Local government, to commiserate with the victims. They presented material and cash to the victims at Jaji Maji.

He said the state government is very much concerned about their situation. He directed the executive secretary, the state emergency management agency, to provide relief materials to all affected communities.

He also visited affected areas in Nangere, which includes GSS Nangere and old Nangere. He assured that the government would construct reservoirs and dams in Kanda to control flooding and to control the water for irrigation and fish farming.

The Deputy and his entourage were at the palace of Mai Tikau Alhaji Abubakar Mohammadu Ibn Grema to sympathise with the Emir and victims of the flood in his domain.

Responding to the emir, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammadu Ibn Grema commended the state government for its concern and effort to cushion the effect of the disaster.

He said they will continue to pray for peace and bumper harvest in the state and the country.