Nigeria's Flag-Bearer, Team Captain Announced for Paralympics 2024

Just six days before the Paris Paralympics 2024, Lauritta Onye has been selected as Nigeria's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony.

Onye, 40, is making her third appearance at the Paralympic Games, having won gold in the F40 shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro and bronze at the Tokyo 2020 edition.

In a related development, Folashade Olufemiayo has been named the General Captain for Team Nigeria.

Olufemiayo is a veteran athlete in the Team Nigeria contingent to Paris, having won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics and silver at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The Nigerian Para-athletes have rounded up training in Germany and are now in Paris to compete for medals in the Games.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the 35-member Team Nigeria contingent, consisting of 23 athletes, seven coaches, and five medical personnel, arrived at the Games village in Paris on Thursday.

The Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), Suleiman Isah, confirmed the team's arrival, stating that the PCN President, Sunday Odebode, received them at the Games village.

"The team arrived today from Germany, where they had been in camp for weeks preparing for the Games. They are settling in now, and training will commence tomorrow."

Head Coach Nasiru Sule expressed optimism about the team's performance, saying, "The team is in high spirits, and the athletes are well-motivated to do the country proud. We have been training vigorously, and the atmosphere is calm and conducive."

Sule, an Atlanta Paralympics Games bronze medalist in table tennis, praised the PCN leadership for their focus and planning, stating, "I am optimistic that we will return home with medals, although I cannot predict the exact number or colour."

Team Nigeria won ten medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, four of which were gold medals.

With Nigeria failing to win any medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, all eyes are now on the physically challenged athletes to restore the country's pride.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is taking place from 28 August to 8 September.