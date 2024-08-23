Nigeria: Global Consumers Engage More With Ai Tools to Enhance Work, Life Style - Report

In light of the rapid technology advancements, global consumers are engaging more with emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI), using it to enhance their work and lifestyle, a recent report by Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, which conducted an in-depth study to explore current levels of confidence in the use of AI, has revealed.

According to the report, titled, "Excitement, Superstition and Great Insecurity - How Global Consumers Engage with the Digital World," AI is becoming a new member of society, taking on new roles in fields where it can succeed and be trusted by humans.

The study examines the roles of AI from management positions in the workplace to assisting with significant life decisions.

According to the study, respondents see AI as their team member at work, and a manager, as 34 per cent of those surveyed globally believed AI can be a fairer boss than a human being because of its impartiality. For respondents from the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region the statistic is 40 per cent, while in South Africa it is 42 per cent, according to the report.

Another area where AI can play an active role is in education, where 47 per cent of respondents globally said AI has helped them in pursuing their educational career, as 60 per cent in the META region and 68 per cent in South Africa foresee children being taught through virtual experience and Metaverses in the near future.

The report said 50 per cent of all consumers globally, 53 per cent in the META region and 64 per cent in South Africa believed that AI has already become an unavoidable part of their lives, with 43 per cent, 46 per cent and 52 per cent respectively, having a positive outlook on its potential to bring about many exciting opportunities and improve the future for everyone. A large portion of respondents admitted that AI has capabilities in creative areas, where 62 per cent globally, 59 per cent in the META region and 53 per cent in South Africa believed AI is a credible producer of works of art.

AI can also be considered a reliable companion and an assistant in everyday life. More than half of respondents, about 57 per cent globally, 67 per cent in the META region and 60 per cent in South Africa said they would like to use AI to run their daily lives more efficiently.

From the global survey, 60 per cent in the META region and 56 per cent in South Africa, said they were ready to use an AI Chatbot to have conversation online, as 31 per cent, 38 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, said they would use it to help them to find the right partner on a dating app. The report further said 48 per cent globally, 58 per cent in the META region and 63 per cent in South Africa believed that human relationships would change because of the impact of AI if virtual characters start replacing real-life partners.

Analysing the report, Machine Learning Technology Research Group Manager at Kaspersky, Vladislav Tushkanov, said: "We are witnessing the growing adoption of AI as a valuable tool, assisting people in diverse areas. Beyond traditional applications, such as processing and analysing data, AI is being entrusted with more intriguing personal roles, including romance, education, and work. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their potential to drive innovation and improve human experiences becomes even more profound. However, this advancement also brings unexpected risks and sophisticated threats, ranging from overreliance, such as putting too much trust in AI advice, to AI-generated phishing, deepfakes and identity theft. These are the challenges that we need to address across multiple levels."

In order to protect users against AI-driven threats, Kaspersky suggested that users should install trusted cybersecurity solution that could offer protection against AI-enhanced phishing by detecting malicious pages and preventing interaction with them. Such a solution, Kaspersky said, would assist in identifying and blocking fraudulent emails and websites aiming to steal personal information.

To counter the risks posed by deepfakes, it is wise to avoid trusting requests for data or money immediately, even if they seem to come from friends, family members or colleagues. Verifying the authenticity of the request through alternative communication methods is a prudent step, Kaspersky advised.