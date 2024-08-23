Cote d'Ivoire/South Africa: Amajimbos Set for FIFA U17 Tds 6 Nations Tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

This tournament will be the fourth international activity of the national U17 side as they continue preparations for the COSAFA U17 Championships to be held in December 2024.

South Africa has been invited to the tournament as part of FIFA's continuous contribution to Africa's development under the Talent Development Scheme. The scheme is dedicated to fast-tracking players to develop internationally while giving every talent a chance.

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria, Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia will also be part of the tournament, which will be played at Lycee Classique in Abidjan.

Head Coach Vela Khumalo spoke to www.safa.net ahead of naming his squad and said their participations would be crucial for the players.

"I am so grateful for the work that the South African Football Association (SAFA) is doing to prepare these young boys for the future. We have had a such a great time under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, from hosting the U15 TDS Interprovincial Tournament in July 2023 to playing in Morocco, Colombia, Lesotho recently and now in this upcoming tournament," said Khumalo.

"We are looking forward to a great tournament where our player will learn more about different opponents and a different culture.

"We have played both Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco before in the 3 Nations Tournament last year and will be looking forward to playing our neighbours Zambia, who are always a good opponent for us as South Africa.

"We are also looking forward to learning what the development structures of Algeria and Tanzania are because as much as we will be competing during the tournament, we are also going there to teach each other different things for the greater development of African football."

Amajimbos will report for camp on Friday, 30 August 2024, and are expected to travel to Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, 1 September 2024, ahead of the tournament kick-off on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. They are expected to return to South Africa on Sunday, 8 September 2024.

20 Men squad:

Goalkeepers

RADEBE Lwandiso SuperSport United

HOLDEN Luke Mamelodi Sundowns

MOSIA Lehlohonolo AmaTuks

Defenders

PAMA Sive Cape Town City

MOKOKOSI Bokamoso Kaizer Chiefs

BOOYSEN Hayden Ubuntu Football Academy

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MCHUNU Ziyanda Kaizer Chiefs

LETSHILO Bokang Mamelodi Sundowns

MZIMELA Khayalethu British Football Academy

MIDFIELDERS

MGOQI Anovuyo Cape Town City

MARALETSE Kamohelo Mamelodi Sundowns

MLANGENI Teboho Augusto Palacios Academy

STEVENS Selwyn Mamelodi Sundowns

DHLAMINI Lebogang Kaizer Chiefs

ATTACKERS

WITBOOI Emile Cape Town City

LONZI Sivuziwe Ubuntu Football Academy

BOHLOKO Neo Kaizer Chiefs

MHLONGO Obama AmaZulu FC

SEKGOTO Omphemetse Mamelodi Sundowns

MAZIBUKO Ntando TS Galaxy FC