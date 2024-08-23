Nigeria: Miss Universe Nigeria - Chidimma Adetshina Arrives Lagos

"I'm so thrilled. I was excited throughout the flight and can't wait to explore more of Nigeria.

Chidimma Adetshina has arrived in Lagos ahead of the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

The 23-year-old law student touched down on Wednesday afternoon following her acceptance of the pageant's invitation after her controversial withdrawal from Miss South Africa 2024 due to xenophobic backlash over her nationality.

Upon arrival, she expressed her excitement: "I'm so thrilled. I was excited throughout the flight and can't wait to explore more of Nigeria. I look forward to meeting the other contestants. I'm grateful for the opportunity to compete. I believe dreams are valid when action is taken, and I feel this is my time to manifest that. This is the first step towards what I want to achieve."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Adetshina, representing Taraba State as the 25th contestant, will join others at the competition, which is already underway. According to the organisers' president, Guy Murray-Bruce, the former Miss SA finalist will not receive "preferential treatment" and will participate in all activities like the other contestants, despite public sympathy and her large fan base.

The contestants will gather at camp starting Friday for a week-long series of events leading to the grand finale on 31 August at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The candidates representing various states across Nigeria have been introduced, and public voting is ongoing to support their favourites. The winner will receive ₦10 million and represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico this November.

Meet the 25 contestants

Chioma Nkumeh

Representing Abia State, Nkumeh is 20 years old model, 5'9 and wants to empower women to become the best versions of themselves. "As someone who has stepped forward, I want to help others do the same."

Lucille Oputa

Representing Abuja, Oputa is a 25-year-old Delta State University graduate. She plans to use her crown to empower others.

"I stand for every voice that wants to be heard and every dream that wants to flourish."

Happiness Enetak

Representing Akwa Ibom State, Enetak is a broadcaster, model, altruist, host, and beautician. She says if she wins, she will work to improve people's lives through what she calls the "Rise Female Project."Enetak also believes in designing people's lives.

Paula Ezendu

Representing Anambra State, Ezendu's main focus is quality healthcare for everyone.

"They say the universe listens to the stubborn-hearted, but I believe the resilient-hearted command the universe to listen."

Fortune Kurobo

Representing Bayelsa State, Kurobo is passionate about improving the quality of life for women and girls. She says she is "passionate about women's reproductive health issues."

Joy Omanibe

Representing Benue State, Omanibe is a strong advocate for education and health. She says she will "amplify my advocacy focusing on education and healthcare for children in rural areas."

Emmanuella Igbodor

Representing Cross River State, Igbodor is passionate about humanitarian work.

"I'm committed to making a difference and offering a unique perspective beyond just beauty."

Sarah Olotu

She is representing Delta State. Olotu's dreams of representing Nigeria on the world stage.

Her vision is "to humbly represent our beloved country on the global stage as Miss Universe."

Mother Theresa OrjiXw

Representing Ebonyi State, Orji believes she has a strong chance of winning the crown.

"I'm confident that I'll win and use my platform to advocate for causes that are personal and close to my heart."

Edeifo Aikhuele

Representing Edo State, Aikhuele was the Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2023. She is focused on child healthcare and education.

"I promise to continue serving our great nation through advocacy for children's health care and education."

Esther Gabriel

Representing Ekiti State, Gabriel is passionate about girl child education.

"I want to use the Miss Universe platform to campaign for causes I'm passionate about, especially those related to girl child education."

Uchechi Uchenna

Representing Enugu State, Uchenna wants to focus on mental health and education for underprivileged children. "If I win, I'll focus on my personal advocacy for mental health and education for underprivileged children."

Queeneth Igbokwe

Representing Imo State, Igbokwe wants to help women suffering from domestic violence leave their relationships. She says "My vision is to help women who are victims of domestic violence leave the relationship before it becomes fatal by providing financial and mental support to regain their confidence."

Sophia Nelson

Representing Kaduna State, Nelson is a licensed cabin Crew and a beauty entrepreneur. She is passionate about helping women gain employment through skill acquisition. "With the crown, I'll be able to push my plans on a larger scale."

Zuleihat Oyarazi

Representing Kogi State, Oyarazi hopes to fulfill her dream if she wins Miss Universe Nigeria.

"I'll fulfill my dream of becoming an ambassador of strength for the upcoming generation and bring back the Miss Universe crown home."

Ufa Dania

Representing Kwara State, Dania is a photographer, creative director, stylist, filmmaker. She plans to create a positive impact among young people if she wins. "I'm here to champion what matters, empower others, and create a ripple effect of positive change beyond the pageant and into the community."

Favour John

Representing Lagos State, John wants to inspire people through her journey.

"I want to inspire people's minds, impact lives, and remind young people to believe in themselves and their abilities."

Priscillia Umehea

Representing Niger State, Umehea speaks about her mindset going into the competition.

"I'm here to make a positive impact on the world."

Deborah Anosike

Representing Ogun State, Anosike is an Architecture graduate and wants to focus on projects that improve people's quality of life. "I'll create a platform that makes schools accessible for children and provides empowerment for women in Nigeria."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peace Ayegbidun

Representing Ondo State, Ayegbidun is a fashion designer who wants to inspire women to dream big. "I'm living proof that women can be strong, beautiful, resilient, and run successful businesses too."

Ifunanya Nledo

Representing Osun State, Nledo's main focus is representing Nigeria internationally.

"I want to represent Nigeria on the global stage."

Elizabeth Salawu

Representing Oyo State, Salawu plans to campaign for mental health if she wins.

"I'll use fitness and technology to create a society where we prioritise mental health."

Chioma Ogbona

Representing Plateau State, Ogbona plans to use the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation to give back and impact as many lives as possible."I plan to give back through my foundation, COCF."

Nyekachi Douglas

Representing Rivers State, Douglas wants to restore the glory that pageants once had in Nigeria. "I want to bring back the focus of pageants in Nigeria to what it's supposed to be about--advocacy."

Chidimma Adetshina

Representing Taraba State, Adetshina plans to campaign for diversity if she wins.

"As a woman who has faced adversity, I want to use my voice and the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance, and educate people on the power of diversity to build a strong community that benefits everyone."