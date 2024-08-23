Nigeria: Court Convicts but Frees Six #EndSARS Protesters Detained Since 2020

"They have been in custody since 2020 and have truly learnt their lessons," the #EndSars protesters' lawyer said.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday discharged and acquitted six men charged with breach of public peace during the 2020 #Endsars protest.

They are Daniel Joyinbo, 31; Adigun Sodiq, 28; Kehinde Shola, 32; Salaudeen Kamilu, 29; Sodiq Usseni, 33 and Azeez Isiaka, 34.

The defendants had in a plea bargain agreement, pleaded guilty to a count charge of breach of the public peace preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

After listening to the plea bargain agreement, the Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, found the defendants guilty and convicted them of the offence.

She, however, cautioned and discharged them, adding that they had spent almost four years in custody.

Earlier, the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Babajide Martins, told the court that he had an amended charge.

He said that the defendants committed the offence on 23 November 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Ebutte Metta, Lagos.

According to him, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

He said that the offence contravened Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr Martins, however, urged the court to sentence the defendants based on their plea.

Their legal representative, T.D. Ojeshino, pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

"My lord, I plead the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants are first-time offenders.

"Some are bread winners of their families and still very young.

"They have been in custody since 2020 and have truly learnt their lessons," he said.

(NAN)