Somalia Says No to Ethiopia Inclusion in AUSSOM, Accuses ENDF of Past Attrocities

Somalia has issued conditions to Ethiopia for its inclusion in the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) which is set to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATIMIS) in January 2025.

In reaction to last week's Ethiopian Foreign Affairs statement that Addis will not withdraw its 3000 troops in Somalia with or without the consent of African Union, Somalia Foreign Affairs minister Ahmed Mohamed Fiqi said Somalia had the last word on who will be part of the AUSSOM mission.

"Regarding the new mission (AUSSOM), the participating countries will be determined by us. As long as Ethiopia continues with its maritime ambitions, it will not be part of this mission." Fiqi said.

Responding to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy sentiments that Addis forces sacrificed their lives defending Somalia Minister Fiqi pointed out that these same forces were responsible for atrocities between 2007 and 2008 that allegedly led to the deaths of over 20,000 Somalis, destruction of public property and the displacement of 800,000 people.

"Yes, Ethiopian troops, as part of the overall ATMIS mission, have lost their lives in the fight against terrorists, but that doesn't give them the right to seize our land and waters. The number of our people who perished fighting colonialism far outweighs those Ethiopian losses. Now, we see Ethiopian officials trying to force their troops to remain in Somalia, behaving like they're not even part of ATMIS. This is unacceptable. The decision about which countries will join the new mission in Somalia lies with the Federal Government," Minister Fiqi emphasized.

Ethiopia has asserted its rights to combat Al-Shabaab with or without the AU-led mission

Fiqi further accused the Ethiopian Premier of stirring up conflict in the Horn of Africa as a way to divert attention from the challenges within Ethiopia.

Minister Fiqi stressed that Somalia stands firm against any threat to its unity and sovereignty, warning that Ethiopia's ambitions could trigger widespread violence and instability in the region.

On the stalled Turkey-brokered talks Fiqi said Ethiopia insisted on its claims over Somali land and water resources, a stance that Somalia found completely unacceptable.

"We accepted Turkey's mediation in the talks between Somalia and Ethiopia due to our strong relationship with Turkey, but the world should know that Somalia has firmly rejected any improper approach," Minister Fiqi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to clarify that Somalia is only open to beneficial agreements with Ethiopia. We will not tolerate any military incursions or attempts to establish control over our waters or land, whether temporary or permanent" Fiqi warned.

Relations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa took a downturn earlier this year when Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared independent state. Through this agreement, Ethiopia seeks access to the Red Sea and plans to establish a military base, with Somaliland becoming the first state to recognize Somaliland's sovereignty. The Somali government rejected Ethiopia's ambitions outright, expelling Ethiopia's ambassador from Mogadishu. Since then, the two governments have exchanged words that further strained diplomatic norms. Indirect talks between delegations from the neighbouring countries, held earlier this August ended without any breakthroughs.