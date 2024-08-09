Somalia Unveils an Strategic African Union Mission to Combat Al-Shabaab

9 August 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia, with the ongoing support of the international community, has been engaged in a 17-year-long fight against Al-Shabaab, one of the most powerful groups in Africa. Al-Shabaab, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, ignores international borders, global institutions, and any government not based on its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

The threat posed by Al-Shabaab remains significant. Just last week, an attack on young civilians enjoying a Liido beach along the Indian Ocean resulted in one of the deadliest incidents in recent memory. The following day, another attack involving a roadside bomb killed nearly all passengers in a vehicle traveling between Balcad and Jowhar, both close to Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Hussein Moallim Mohamud, National Security Adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has confirmed that the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) will conclude by the end of this year. The Somali government will determine the duration of a new African Union-led Mission, which will follow ATMIS.

In an exclusive interview with the state run Media, Mr. Mohamud disclosed that 9,000 ATMIS troops have already departed Somalia, with the remaining personnel scheduled to withdraw by the end of December, this year.

"Since 2007, African Union forces have been present in Somalia, beginning with AMISOM, which ended in 2022, and followed by ATMIS, which will conclude on December 31," Mr. Mohamud said.

He further explained that the forthcoming Mission will be time-limited and will play a critical role in supporting the Somali government's efforts to eliminate al-Shabaab. A formal proposal for this operation will be submitted to the United Nations Security Council on August 12 for approval.

"The new African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) was requested by the Federal Government of Somalia as a follow-up to ATMIS. This mission will involve a limited number of troops and will be conducted in close coordination with the Somali National Army over a defined period," Mr. Mohamud added.

He emphasized that the new operation will differ significantly from its predecessors, with a greater emphasis on joint operations, skill development, and resource-sharing to facilitate a smooth transition to Somali-led security management.

Mr. Mohamud also noted that the countries participating in this mission will do so independently of the Somali government. Upon approval of the new agreement, Somalia will negotiate specific bilateral agreements with the contributing nations. He did not exclude any nation from potentially participating the mission. However, it is clear that the Somali government is currently engaged in a conflict with Ethiopia, after its controversial agreement with the self-proclaimed independent Republic of Somaliland in Northern Somalila.

Ethiopia has thousands of troops within Somalia. Among these forces are personnel who have participated in the African Union Mission, United Nations peacekeepers, and other unspecified contingents supporting federal member states such as South West State.

"Both Egypt and Djibouti, who were represented at the African Union meeting that approved this new mission, have expressed strong interest in playing a substantial role. Additional nations have also shown interest, and final decisions will be made contingent upon the Security Council's approval," Mr. Mohamud concluded.

Abubakar Mohamed Ali

