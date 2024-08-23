Nigerian Army Speaks On Alleged Invasion of Churches By Soldiers

A report surfaced last Sunday alleging that some soldiers invaded Catholic churches and dispersed worshippers at Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nigerian army has dismissed as false a report that its troops invaded churches and dispersed worshippers from churches in Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

A report surfaced last Sunday alleging that some soldiers invaded some Catholic churches and dispersed worshippers at Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Army speaks

But responding to an enquiry by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, refuted the report.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said the soldiers only conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and did not invade churches.

He said the operation was conducted by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The army spokesperson explained that the operation followed a tip-off that the assailants who attacked and killed some troops earlier were receiving medical treatment in a house close to a Catholic church in the area.

"During the operation, the troops evacuated the people who were considered vulnerable if a shootout ensued to avoid collateral damage.

"The cordon and search on the community was to enable the troops to arrest some accomplices who escaped with gunshot wounds and blood stains from the attack that killed two of our troops," Mr Nwachukwu said.

He pointed out that although the tip-off they got was that the assailants were receiving treatment within the house, the soldiers later realised that the suspects had already left the building before the operation.

"It is most unfortunate that the operation took place on a Sunday," he said.

The army spokesperson claimed that the deployment of the troops in the area was "expedient because of increased cases of kidnapping and ransom collection" by criminals in Umunze.

He claimed that the deployment of troops in the Umunze Community has helped to reduce kidnap attacks in the area.

"The troops will continue to ensure the safety of all the citizens," he assured.

Background

Umunze, like other communities in Anambra State, has witnessed frequent attacks by gunmen said to be part of Biafra agitation in the region.

The Biafra agitation has caused many casualties on the side of the agitators and the Nigerian security agencies, including the army.

In September 2022, for instance, gunmen killed five soldiers in Umunze Community in one of the brutal attacks in the area.

In May last year, some armed persons killed three police operatives at a checkpoint in the community.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.