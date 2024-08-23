Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Police Didn't Publish a List of Questions for Protesters - Ignore Facebook Posts Claiming Otherwise

No, Nigeria's police didn't publish a list of questions for protesters - ignore Facebook posts claiming otherwise

IN SHORT: Police in Nigeria have often issued messages of peace on social media during demonstrations. But a set of questions for protesters did not come from the police.

The Nigerian police have drawn up a list of questions they want people to consider before protesting. That's the claim circulating on Facebook in the country.

According to the Facebook posts, the police also questioned why protesters in Nigeria always focus on the economic hub of Lagos state, leaving out Abuja, the capital.

One such post asks a number of questions, including:

"Why is Lagos always their target? How about starting from your state?"

"Why do we even leave federal capital and focus on Lagos?"

"Is President, Senate president and Speaker the owner of those targeted industries and hubs in Lagos?"

"Where would those who lost their jobs to the burnt factories, industries and businesses during the protest start from?"

To make it more credible, the post includes the photo of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The claim appeared on Facebook days before Nigerians declared nationwide protests from 1 to 10 August 2024. The demonstrations, dubbed "10 days of rage", were tagged #EndBadGovernance and #EndBadGovernanceProtests on social media.

Other posts can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But did the list come from the police? We checked.

'Message not from the force'

We found no media coverage of the alleged police comments which, if true, would suggest that the police had taken sides.

On 21 July, the police said the message didn't come from them.

"The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that a message currently circulating alongside a picture of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, did not originate from the police," they tweeted.

"The message, which poses several questions and opinions about protests, does not essentially represent the ideals or views of the Nigeria Police Force. We urge everyone to disregard this message and other similar contents purportedly from the NPF as the Force makes all communications via its official channels."

The police advised people to engage in peaceful and constructive activities that would contribute to the progress and unity of Nigeria.

