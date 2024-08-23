Nigeria: Ignore Misleading Posts Claiming Former Nigerian President Buhari and Former Army Chief Buratai Were 'Waving' Boko Haram Flag

Ignore misleading posts claiming former Nigerian president Buhari and former army chief Buratai were 'waving' Boko Haram flag

IN SHORT: In 2017, the Nigerian army forced Boko Haram militants out of their forest enclave. Then Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai presented the president with the Boko Haram flag as a sign of victory over the group's insurgency. Online posts claiming that Buratai and former president Muhammadu Buhari waved the flag in support are misleading.

"This is what should have been considered as TREASON/TREASONABLE FELONY Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff Buratai waving Boko Haram Flag! #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria," reads a Facebook post dated 5 August 2024.

The post features three images, one of which shows former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari and former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai holding the Boko Haram flag. Buhari was Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023.

Boko Haram is an Islamist movement and a terrorist group. Its violent activities have been reported in parts of northern Nigeria, which is predominantly Muslim.

Anti-government protests took place across Nigeria from 1 to 10 August. Tagged #EndBadGovernance on social media, the protests were sparked by the rising cost of living.

But is there any truth to the claim? We checked.

Image interpreted out of context

A Google reverse image search of the photo led us to a video posted by NTA News on YouTube on 2 January 2017. It was captioned: "President Buhari Receives Abubakar Shekau's Captured Boko Haram Flag."

According to the video's description section, Buhari received the flag after the army dislodged Boko Haram militants from their stronghold known as "camp zero" in the Sambisa forest in northern Nigeria.

Presenting the flag to Buhari, Buratai said the capture of the flag was a victory against insurgency.

It is therefore misleading to claim that Buhari and Buratai were "waving" the Boko Haram flag in support of the movement. It was handed to Buhari to celebrate the defeat of Boko Haram militants.