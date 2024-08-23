Ghana: Stonebwoy Condemns Throwing Money At Fans - Deems It Disrespectful

He explained that the scramble for money often results in casualties and unequal distribution, where some individuals end up with a large share, leaving others with nothing.

In a culture where Ghanaian artistes are often forced to spray or throw wads of money at their fanbase during shows or on the streets from their convoys, dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has revealed that he finds the act disrespectful to his fans.

Speaking In an interview on Ark FM in Sunyani, Stonebwoy shared his reasons for not throwing money at his fans, citing the chaotic atmosphere it creates. He explained that the scramble for money often results in casualties and unequal distribution, where some individuals end up with a large share, leaving others with nothing.

The "Therapy" singer, who had previously engaged in the act of throwing money at his fans, said he prioritizes the safety of his fans too much to engage in actions that could cause them harm or discomfort.