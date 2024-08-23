Nigeria: If Anything Happens to Me, Hold Davido Responsible - Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has accused his colleague, Davido, of arresting him for defamation.

In a post via X on Thursday, Dammy Krane said he had been illegally arrested by police on Davido's instructions.

Following his arrest, he also alleged plans to frame him for crypto scams.

Lamenting, the singer asked netizens to hold Davido responsible if anything should happen to him.

He wrote: "If anything happens to me @davido should be held responsible. Oppressor @davido has paid them to arrest me.

"They wrote a petition, lying that I am into Flutterwave & Crypto scams just to arrest me. This is how they keep using the bad cops to spoil the name of the police."

Davido is yet to respond to Krane's allegations.

The fight between the duo started in 2023 after Dammy Krane called Davido out over an alleged debt.

In response, Davido described Dammy Krane as "ungrateful" and claimed he received no payment for their collaborations.

Davido also mentioned that he provided shelter and support for Krane during a difficult time when he was homeless.

Krane has since continued to attack Davido on social media; even accusing him of being involved in the death of his friend Tagbo Umeike, who died from alleged alcohol poisoning in October 2017.