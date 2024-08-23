Nigeria: We're Working With Local, Global Agencies to Nab Yahaya Bello - EFCC

22 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is working with local and international organisations to ensure that former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, is brought to justice.

Daily Trust reports that the commission had charged Bello with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion, which he allegedly diverted from the Kogi State Government's treasury.

However, since filing the charges, the commission has not been able to bring him to court for arraignment.

The former governor has snubbed six court sessions scheduled for his arraignment.

Speaking on the development, the Agency insisted that Bello will be brought to justice.

EFCC's head of media and publicity , Dele Oyewale, said this on Thursday during an interview on News Central.

While stating that the court had amplified the commission's stance, Oyewale said the commission is collaborating with both local and international law enforcement agencies to ensure Bello's arrest.

He said: "What the court of appeal is saying is just to amplify the position of the commission and also to establish the fact that we are focused on this matter.

"As it is now, Yahaya Bello cannot come into the open. He cannot make himself available anywhere because he has become a fugitive, and we all know the instruments of the law--anywhere he is sighted, he would be arrested.

"He is hiding, he has gone underground. Every law enforcement agency, both local and international agencies are involved."

He assured Nigerians that the EFCC remains focused on resolving Bello's case, along with other ongoing investigations.

