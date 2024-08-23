Rwanda: Hamilton Endorses Rwanda As Future Formula One Race Destination

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has thrown his support behind Rwanda and South Africa as emerging contenders to host a Formula One race in Africa.

Speaking at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday, August 22, the Briton revealed that he has been working behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa to bring Formula One back to the continent.

"The time's 100% right. We can't be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa," Hamilton said, expressing his strong belief that Africa deserves a place on the Formula One calendar.

Hamilton, who visited various African countries, including Rwanda, during the sport's August break, emphasized the potential benefits of a Grand Prix on the continent.

"I think having a Grand Prix there [in Africa] will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things. Why are we not on that continent?" he questioned.

While South Africa's Kyalami circuit, which last hosted a race in 1993, has often been discussed as a potential venue, Hamilton hinted at Rwanda's growing interest in Formula One.

"Rwanda is one of my favourite places I've been to actually. I've been doing a lot of work in the background on it," he revealed.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali recently confirmed that Rwanda has expressed interest in hosting a race at a permanent circuit, which is yet to be built.

Further discussions are scheduled for September, with Hamilton indicating his involvement in the ongoing talks.

"There is at least one track that's ready. In the short term, we should just get on that track and have that part of the calendar, and then work on building out something really cool," Hamilton added, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Hamilton is Formula One's first and only Black driver.