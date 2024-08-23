Nigeria: Mpox - Rising Concerns and Nigeria's Response

This year has witnessed a concerning escalation in the spread of Mpox, a rare but serious viral zoonotic disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have both declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International and Continental Concern (PHEIC/PHECC), underlining the gravity of the situation.

Nigeria is not spared as the country has reported a cumulative total of 39 confirmed Mpox cases across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with no death recorded.

States like Bayelsa, Cross River, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ebonyi have reported the highest number of cases, leading the pack in this unsettling trend.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it has intensified its surveillance and response efforts as the outbreak grips several African nations, including Nigeria.

The Outbreak: A Regional Crisis

As of mid-2024, approximately 2,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths have been reported across 13 African countries. The sharp rise in cases has been traced back to a new, more virulent strain of the Mpox virus that first emerged in eastern Congo. This strain has since spread to neighboring countries, including Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, raising alarms about the ease of cross-border transmission and the potential for wider regional spread.

What You Need To Know About Mpox

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease, meaning it is primarily transmitted from animals to humans. It is endemic in several African countries, particularly in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. While the exact animal reservoir for the virus remains unidentified, rodents, squirrels, and monkeys are suspected to play a key role in transmission.

The virus can spread from animals to humans through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or skin lesions of infected animals. This can happen via bites, scratches, or handling of infected bushmeat. Once the virus infects a human, it can also spread from person to person through direct contact with the virus via contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding.

Symptoms of Mpox typically include fever, headaches, body aches, and weakness, followed by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The rash is particularly noticeable on the face, palms, and soles but can also appear around the genitals, making sexual contact a potential mode of transmission.

Nigeria's Response

Given the alarming rise in cases and the potential for cross-border transmission, the director -general of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said that the centre has ramped up its efforts to curb the spread of Mpox within Nigeria.

In a recent press conference, Dr. Jide highlighted NCDC's strategy to coordinate closely with stakeholders, intensify surveillance, and ensure that the necessary measures are in place to manage the spread of the virus.

The centre has issued public health advisories, urging Nigerians to avoid contact with animals that might carry the virus, practice good hygiene, and report any symptoms to the nearest health facility.

NCDC said the government is also working to make vaccines available, particularly in hotspot areas, as part of a broader strategy to protect high-risk populations.

Healthcare workers across Nigeria have been advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, especially for patients presenting with fever and vesicular or pustular rashes. The NCDC has emphasised the importance of using personal protective equipment (PPE) and following strict infection prevention and control measures to protect both patients and healthcare workers.

Ongoing Efforts and Future Challenges

The NCDC said it is working with the National Mpox Technical Working Group (TWG) to coordinate response activities. It said surveillance has been intensified across Nigeria, with port health services at international airports, seaports, and land borders on high alert.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Diagnostic protocols have been distributed to these locations, and healthcare workers are being trained to detect and respond to suspected cases swiftly.

"The NCDC is also considering vaccination efforts, with Nigeria expecting to receive 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine. This vaccine, which has shown a favorable safety profile, will be prioritized for high-risk group," said Dr. Jide.

As the country braces for the possibility of more cases, the NCDC has expressed its commitment to providing evidence-based guidance to inform Nigeria's next steps.

The resurgence of Mpox in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, is a stark reminder of the constant threat posed by zoonotic diseases. While the current situation is concerning, the coordinated response by the NCDC and other stakeholders offers hope that the outbreak can be contained.