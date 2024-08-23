Namibia Urged to Block Military Cargo Ship to Israel

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has been asked to deny a ship suspected of carrying military cargo to Israel entry.

Economic and Social Justice Trust (ESJT), a Namibian human rights organisation, has called on the port to deny the MV Kathrin entry.

In an open letter to Namport chief executive Andrew Kanime on Wednesday, ESJT chairperson Herbert Jauch expressed concern that the MV Kathrin, due to dock at Walvis Bay on Monday, might be carrying cargo destined for use in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

The letter has also been shared with minister of international relations and cooperation Peya Mushelenga.

He cited a similar incident in July, where the MV Nordic allegedly transported military supplies from India to Israel through the port of Walvis Bay.

"We therefore call on Namport to act in accordance with Namibia's commitment to prevent genocide and not to be complicit in it.

"By allowing a ship carrying ammunition and equipment that will possibly be used in the commission of genocide, to dock at any Namibian harbour, Namport may be making itself and the country complicit to genocide," Jauch said.

He said Namibia must never be complicit in genocide.

Jauch emphasised Namibia's international obligations as a signatory to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"Namibia has also repeatedly voiced its opposition to current violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws committed by Israel in Gaza," he said.

Jauch said allowing the MV Kathrin to dock in Namibia could make the country complicit in potential human rights violations by Israel.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Mushelenga referred The Namibian to Namport.

"Looking at the questions I think you agree they should be directed to Namport," Mushelenga said.

Kanime promised to respond to questions sent to him on Thursday, but has not done so yet.

"I will definitely get back to you," Kanime said.