Namibia Blocks Israeli Weapon-carrying Vessel

Windhoek — Namibia has, in a bold move, taken a stand against the ongoing Israeli war on Palestinians, and blocked a vessel carrying weapons destined for Israel from docking in Namibia.

In a significant move, Justice minister Yvonne Dausab made the courageous call on Friday to the relevant authorities, including the Namibian Ports Authority, not to allow the vessel MV Kathrin to enter Namibian waters.

New Era understands that MV Kathrin, which is carrying weapons of mass destruction, is destined for Israel.

At this stage, it is not clear where the vessel is coming from and who sent the weapons. “Yes, I have asked Namport via the line ministry to consider the request to not allow the vessel MV Kathrin to dock in our ports. The request was made on Friday,” Dausab told New Era on Sunday.

According to her, the decision aligns with Namibia’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, reflecting the country’s support for Palestine and its call for an end to the violence.

Dausab said as justice minister, she is responsible for ensuring that Namibia complies with its obligations under international law, specifically the conventions that Namibia is party to, such as the Genocide Convention.

“As such, it was necessary to engage authorities in Namibia on issues of concern to ensure our decisions and actions domestically are aligned with our obligations in terms of international law and our policy stance of many years on Palestine.”

“Upon receiving reports that a vessel may be carrying weapons intended for Israel, I addressed a letter to Cabinet, international relations ministry, works ministry, as well as the safety and security ministry, advising and reminding them of our international obligations, not only under the Genocide Convention but also as articulated in the recent advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It is against this background that I requested the relevant authorities not to allow the vessel MV Kathrin to dock at the Walvis Bay port,” she said.

The minister further explained that upon further investigation by the Namibian Police Force, it was established that the vessel was indeed carrying explosive material destined for Israel, and the vessel was prohibited from entering Namibian waters, “which complies with our obligation not to support or be complicit in Israeli war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, as well as its unlawful occupation of Palestine.”

She said it would be encouraging if all countries, in particular African countries, followed suit and did their part to show support for the Palestinian people by taking whatever action is within their power and scope. She added Namibia remains resolute in supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, free from unlawful occupation, and condemns the ongoing genocide perpetrated against them.

According to the ICJ, Israel is currently carrying out a genocide in Gaza against the Palestinian people, having killed over 40 000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Dausab added that issues of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) in Namibia’s relations with Israel are the domain of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and given that the Cabinet decision is currently under consideration and investigation.

Further information will be shared at the appropriate time and through the appropriate channel, she said. The BDS movement is a global campaign that began in 2005, led by Palestinian civil society.

It calls for economic and political pressure on Israel to end what it describes as violations of international law regarding the treatment of Palestinians. The movement advocates boycotting of Israeli goods and services, divestment from companies and institutions linked to Israeli policies, and imposing sanctions against Israel.

The BDS aims to achieve three main goals: ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, recognising the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel, and promoting the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Boiling point

The Israel-Palestine conflict has reached a critical point following a significant escalation in October 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel. The assault resulted in over 1 400 Israeli deaths, mostly civilians, and the taking of hundreds of hostages. In retaliation, Israel initiated a major military offensive in Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conflict has led to severe humanitarian consequences in Gaza, with shortages of food, water, and medical supplies amid ongoing airstrikes. International efforts to broker a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful, and the situation continues to deteriorate.

The violence has sparked widespread regional tensions and global protests, with the international community deeply divided over the conflict. Amid the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, Namibia has joined the growing chorus of nations calling for an immediate end to the violence.

The Namibian government has expressed strong support for the Palestinian cause, urging the international community to intervene and push for a peaceful resolution.Earlier this year, Namibia welcomed the ICJ’s ruling that Israel must immediately take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.