Nigeria: Ajaero's Police Summon - Obi Cautions Govt As NUPENG Puts Oil Workers On Alert

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, yesterday expressed worry over the invitation of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero, by the Nigeria Police Force over allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

This came as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, also yesterday put all its members nationwide on red alert, ready for a strike should the Police arrest the NLC President.

Recall that the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, an arm of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, had on Monday, August 19, invited Ajaero, for questioning over allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, IRT, in a letter, said Ajaero should appear at the IRT office, Force Headquarters, on August 20, warning that he would be arrested if he failed to honour the invitation.

The NLC had since, through its lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, explaining why the NLC President could not honour the August 20, date.

Falana however, assured that Ajaero would honour the Police invitation on August 29 and requested that the Police furnish him with details and nature of the allegations.

Reacting yesterday through X, Obi emphasised the sensitivity of the situation, given Ajaero's critical role as the leader of the nation's workforce.

He said: "The anxiety generated by Nigeria Police's invitation to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, for an interview should not be unexpected, given the critical position he holds as leader of the nation's workforce.

"The NLC is an interlocutor of the Federal Government on various labour disputes and other national interest issues."

Obi urged that due process be observed, stressing that the allegations against Ajaero wereserious, wondering if the charges against him were in relation to his personal conduct or his responsibilities as NLC leader.

"Extreme caution must thus be exercised in the manner this issue is handled. It is not unexpected that government will try autocratic methods to view labour as a potential opposition force," he said.

The former governor further called on the authorities to adhere strictly to the rule of law and evidence-based procedures in handling the matter.

NUPENG reacts

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has put all its members nationwide on red alert, asking them to be ready for action should the Police arrest the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero.

In a circular to all its branches and members, NUPENG's General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, the union stated: "The leadership of our great union finds the invasion of the national secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, by some security agencies and the recent allegations levelled against Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress by the Nigeria Police Force very intriguing and deeply concerning.

"As a very committed and strong affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we cannot but express our strongest reservations over these unwholesome developments and situations.