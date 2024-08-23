Nigeria: Supreme Court Over-Burdened, Says Out-Gone CJN, Ariwoola

immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday advocated for measures to reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

Ariwoola, who bowed out yesterday as CJN, explained that there were too many cases before the apex court which ought to have terminated at the appellate court.

Speaking at the valedictory session in his honour at the Supreme Court in Abuja, the former CJN said access to justice has contributed largely to the delay in the hearing of cases as litigants and lawyers were forced to wait for several years to have their cases decided.

He explained that the right to fair hearing could only be guaranteed when lawyers and litigants do not have to wait for so long to have their cases heard.

He also stressed the need for the bench to have more judicial officers to adjudicate on all matters timeously.

Also recall that then President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ariwoola as acting CJN in June 2022, following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Ariwoola was subsequently sworn in October of the same year, following his confirmation by the Senate.

He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2011.

He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

He studied law at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife and bagged his bachelor of laws degree with honours in July 1980. In July 1981, Ariwoola was called to the Bar and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor.

Ariwoola turned 70 today, August 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, the National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as CJN.