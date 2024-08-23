Nigeria: Unicef Partners Media to Raise Awareness On Children's Challenges in Taraba, Adamawa, Others

... As Students Grill ACReSAL on Climate Change

The Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has partnered with several media organizations in Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, and Plateau states to expose children to contemporary issues affecting them.

The partnership covers subjects such as climate change, nutrition, education, health, domestic violence, and child labor.

The educational program aims to broaden children's cognitive thinking and expose them to the socio-cultural life of their society.

The focal person of the program at NTA Jalingo, Boshi Bakari, said children across the states would be allowed to explore their potentials through direct participation in radio and television production.

According to him, the media partnership seeks "to raise awareness about the unfavorable living conditions of many children affected by ongoing poverty, insecurity, communal conflicts, and illiteracy.

"To advocate for a change in attitude towards the violation of basic children's rights, such as the cases of Out-of-School Children (OOSC), Early Marriage, Malnutrition, and Child Abuse.

"To publicize the provisions and aspects of children's rights so that society can gain knowledge and awareness, with a view to correcting negative treatment of children, especially those from poor and rural households.

"To advocate to political leaders about the urgent need to improve the rights of children through increased funding, policies, and programs related to the Child Rights Acts passed in all states.

"To highlight the conditions of children in the face of climate change challenges."

He further encouraged broadcast media stations across the target states to strengthen their children's desks by incorporating child rights issues into their content for dissemination.

Speaking on the recent interaction of the children with the Taraba State acting project coordinator of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Dahiru Umar, Bakari said the children were enlightened on how climate change affected them.

He also said the children were encouraged to become change agents who would advocate for the formation of climate-friendly clubs in their various schools.