Nigeria: President, Wale Tinubu 'Ve No Interest in OVH Acquisition - NNPCL

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd have picked holes in the allegation of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, accusing President Bola Tinubu of mortgaging Nigeria's future to family and friends, and hijacking the NNPC by cabals around him.

Specifically, the Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, said the President had interest in the acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd by OVH where Wale Tinubu, his relation, had 49 per cent stake.

In a statement titled; "OVH Acquisition: The Facts, by NNPC Ltd," Mr. Olufemi Soneye, the company's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, picked holes in Atiku lamenting "the criminal hijack of the NNPC by corporate cabals around the current President."

Said Soneye: "He (Atiku) was also quoted to have listed the retention of Mr. Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd as a compensation for the alleged acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd by OVH in which he claimed Mr Wale Tinubu held 49% stake.

"He further alleged that the NNPC Retail Ltd--OVH acquisition deal was part of a grand scheme by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to integrate his personal business interests into Nigeria's public enterprises at the federal level.

"NNPC Ltd wishes to set the records straight with the following facts: We are a commercially-focused and profit-driven company managed by professionals who are committed to adding value to the nation. Investment decisions by NNPC Ltd Management are strictly determined on the basis of commercial viability and national interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the time NNPC Ltd acquired OVH in 2022, Oando (in which Mr. Wale Tinubu has equity interest), had fully divested its equity in OVH to the two other partners - Vitol and Helios. Oando actually began its divestment in 2016, with Vitol and Helios coming in as equity partners, leading to the change of name from Oando to OVH. In 2019, Oando fully divested its equity interest in OVH resulting in Vitol and Helios holding 50% equity interests respectively.

"Upon acquisition of OVH by NNPC Ltd, both NNPC Retail Ltd and OVH effectively became subsidiaries of NNPC Ltd. However, based on professional advice and sound commercial considerations, NNPC Ltd opted to merge NNPC Retail Limited into OVH, and thereafter retain NNPC Retail Limited as the company name post-merger.

"The first step of merging NNPC Retail Ltd into OVH has been completed and the post-merger renaming as NNPC Retail Ltd is ongoing. Contrary to the false alarm raised, neither Wale Tinubu nor the President has any interest in the OVH acquisition...

"The management of NNPC Ltd, under the leadership of Mr. Mele Kyari, has done very well in growing the company's fortunes as shown in the 2023 Audited Financial Statement (AFS), where it reported N3.3 trillion as profit after tax.

"NNPC Ltd as a commercial entity is devoid of political interest and shall continue to conduct its business full of commitment to national interest and value creation for the benefit of all stakeholders. NNPC Ltd shall resist any attempt to draw its Board and Management into partisan politics."