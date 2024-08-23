Nigeria: Open Defecation - Lagos to Clamp Down On Offenders

THE Lagos State government, yesterday, vowed to clamp down and prosecute individuals who engage in open defecation in the state, particularly along the Berger Expressway and rail lines.

The Lagos State Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, has ordered 24-hour operation of public toilets around Berger Bus Stop, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, aimed at checkmating the menace of open defecation.

Speaking during an advocacy and sanitation exercise, the Commissioner, represented by Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, said the enforcement action was aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases in the state.

Gaji said: "The toilets are not enough but we have plans to construct more toilets that will have its water treatment plant and will be able to recycle its water so that the whole ecosystem can be preserved; you will start seeing the implementation soon."

He said to win the war against open defecation, "there is a need for all to come together and prioritize the usage of clean and accessible toilet facilities in communities, and public spaces," stressing that "it is also necessary to have educational programs that raise awareness about the importance of proper sanitation."