Nigeria: We 'Ll Embark On Aggressive Funding Drive, Students Enrolment, Says New Poly Council

Newly inaugurated Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, N'yak, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, has vowed to ensure that the newly established institution becomes the hub of technological innovation and research in the region.

Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Abubakar Sidiq Usman stated this at the inaugural meeting of the Council at the permanent site of the Polytechnic.

Usman and members of the Governing Council were received by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Mukaila Ya'u, and other members of the management of the institution.

The Polytechnic, established by last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021, about three years ago, commenced lectures with 22 students across three courses in June this year. The three academic programmes approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) are: Statistics, Business Administration and Electrical Electronics Engineering.

Obviously not happy with the low enrolment of students and pace of infrastructural development, Usman pledged the commitment of the Council to aggressively explore possible means of raising funds for the development of infrastructure at the institution as well as students enrolment drive.

The chairman of the Council, speaking after tour of facilities at Polytechnic, located about two and half hours from Jos, the Plateau State capital, said he was impressed with what he saw on ground giving the fact that the Polytechnic is a new institution and started from ground-zero, on its permanent site but remarked that quite a lot is needed to be done.

"However, there are still a whole lot to be done; as you can see, we have to go into bushes before we can access some of the facilities, especially the Faculty of Engineering building under construction. No single road at all.

"I'm not also impressed that we have just 22 students. Three courses were accredited and we have just 22 students. Three courses are not much but at least we should be able to have 40 students per programme and that will give you like 120 students to begin with," he noted.

He vowed that the new Council would look critically and see how to resolve the issues around the low enrolment of students, perhaps, through aggressive students enrolment drive and publicity, adding that the school has a lot of potentials for growth and the Council would ensure just that.

He expressed the determination of the Council to promote academic excellence while ensuring that the Polytechnic becomes the technological hub of the region, saying the role of the Council was to ensure that funds are attracted for the provision infrastructure to support quality delivery of education in the institution.

"The funding that is required in this school is enormous, so, we are going to meet people, we will meet stakeholders. We are not going to wait for the allocation from the Federal Government or the intervention from TETFund.

"We need to spread our tentacles and see how we can raise funds for the institution," he said.

Earlier in his address before the facility tour, Usman, said even though the Governing Council's role is distinct and would not engage in the day-to-day management of the institution, it would development a framework and working in synergy with the management to achieve core mandate of the institution.

He said: "Our primary focus will be on the implementation of policies that enhance the quality of education and ensure that our students are well-equipped with skills to meet the challenges of the modern world.

"We will work closely with the management team to ensure that these policies are aligned with our strategic goals and are executed efficiently. To achieve this, we will establish a robust monitoring and evaluation system, including regular audits, compliance checks, and feedback mechanisms to promptly identify and address any deviations.

"Our oversight functions will be carried out with diligence and transparency, ensuring that every decision made is in the best interest of the students, staff and the institution.

"We will monitor the institution's performance, ensuring that it adheres to the highest standards of governance and accountability. This includes financial oversight, academic standards, and the overall well-being of the students and staff.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Mukaila Ya'u, on his part, disclosed that the

take off grant of N2 billion was released to the institution in 2022 by the Federal Government through Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), saying this enabled the management to establish an academic complex in the permanent site of the institution as well as remodeling of a primary school initially donated by a former Local Government chairman to provide additional lecture halls.

He explained that a water tanker was also acquired to constantly supply water to the institution because the community where the school is located is well-known for water scarcity.

On the student loan scheme, the Rector said the institution has submitted the list of the students to Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for the student loan.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the scheme, saying the initiative would help the students a lot.

A student of Electrical Electronics Engineering department of the Polytechnic, Yahaya Yahaya Abubakar, appealed to the Governing Council to look into the issues of electricity supply, water, accommodation and access roads in the institution.

Members of the Council and the management team also paid courtesy call on the traditional ruler of the host community, HRH Miskoon Boolna'an Bawa Bako, Long Pol of Pol'District Ajikamai LGEA, who promised to provide all necessary support for the growth and protection of the Polytechnic.