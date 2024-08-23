Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah has branded the violent clashes between partisans of his former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the police a threat to peace.

Reports say the violence erupted early Thursday morning, August 22, 2024, after the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) raided alleged drug dealers in the Small-Town Community which hosts the CDC headquarters.

During the raid, some of the drug dealers were said to have fled inside the CDC party headquarters as the LDEA officers continued to chase them there.

After receiving intelligence that some of the CDC supporters were carrying firearms within the party compound, the Liberia National Police (LNP) then reportedly deployed its officers.

Clashes suddenly ensued between the law enforcement officers and CDC supporters.

CDC supporters from the party headquarters were engaged in a stone battle with the LNP officers, and the police fired teargas in return.

Video footages from the scenes show CDC supporters being detained by riot police. Some were dragged out of the party headquarters amidst thick clouds of tear gas.

Following the police raid at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, former President Weah spoke via phone and expressed shock over the police's response.

Weah failed to condemn his supporters' action against the law enforcement officials but said he was dismayed over the police's decision to allegedly open fire on "innocent civilians" near the CDC party's headquarters and in the surrounding areas.

"We condemn the actions of the police, and we see this as a threat to Liberia's peace and security," said Mr. Weah.

He suggested that the incident at CDC headquarters questioned the ruling Unity Party-led administration's ability to govern effectively.

"... This is not good governance. We are a nation of rule and law. This needs to stop. We demand answers," Mr. Weah stated.

House Speaker Fonati Koffa, a CDC executive, sought to intervene, but his presence did not stop the violence.

Unable to calm the CDC partisans to stop throwing stones, Speaker Koffa left the scene as police responded with teargas.

Meanwhile, sanctioned Margibi County Senator Mr. Nathaniel McGill said he was outraged by the ongoing brazen attack on the CDC headquarters.

Under the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) investigation over payroll paddling, the CDC executive described the situation as unacceptable aggression.

McGill alleged that the incident threatened the very fabric of Liberia's democracy and the rights of political parties to operate without fear of violence or intimidation.

Supporters of Mr. McGill from the CDC accompanied him earlier on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, when the LACC invited him to be interrogated for alleged corrupt acts he carried out during his administration of Mr. Weah's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

"We demand immediate accountability for those responsible for this cowardly assault. The government must cease using state security forces as tools of oppression against political rivals and instead, focus on the real work of uniting our country and improving the lives of its citizens," said McGill.

Senator McGill called on the International Community, the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations, the European Union in Liberia, and others to take urgent notice of these situations.

Also, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, another CDC executive, expressed serious concerns over the tension between his party and state security forces in Monrovia.

"I am deeply concerned by the recent and highly alarming incident in which securities forces unlawfully entered the headquarters of the CDC without a court order," said Mr. Joseph.

"This blatant violation of legal procedures not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens the very foundation of our democracy," he stated.

He urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards restoring the county's peace and stability.

He stated that the political environment must be respectful, dialogue, and adherence to legal norms, not marred by intimidation and unlawful actions.