Nigeria: Why We Reduced University, Tertiary Institutions Fees in Delta - Gov. Oborevwori

Delta State Governor Sherriff Oborevwori said Thursday that he reduced the fees of state-owned universities and other tertiary institutions in recognition of the important role of education.

"Here in Delta State, we recognise the important role that education plays in shaping the youth to make an enduring impact in the world," Mr Oborevwori said. "This is why as soon as I took office as Governor of Delta State, I ordered state-owned universities and other tertiary institutions to lower the fees that they charge students."

Mr Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Harry Trakiriowei, spoke on Thursday in Agbor, Delta State, at the 18th edition of the Nigerian Red Cross Society's International Youth Camp programme.

The event took place at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Training School in Agbor, according to a statement by the Coordinator, Communication and Advocacy, Nigerian Red Cross, Chima Nwankwo.

The event brought young Nigerians and international delegates, highlighting the significance of youth empowerment in shaping the future of humanitarian efforts.

The National President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Adeaga, commended the dedication of the youth participants and emphasised the organisation's commitment to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Unified Plan 2024.

Focusing on four key pillars--empowerment, collaboration, sustainability, and inclusivity--he encouraged the youth to take an active role in their communities and ensure that their efforts were sustainable and inclusive.

Mr Adeaga expressed gratitude to the National Youth Adviser, Sidney Osawaru, for his exemplary dedication and unwavering commitment to ensuring the successful organisation of the camp, which has been elevated to international standards through his relentless efforts.

He also expressed his gratitude for the nationwide support from NRCS branches, with participants travelling from far-flung states such as Zamfara, Borno, Rivers, Lagos, and Kano.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Mr Adeaga stressed that the young people in attendance were not merely participants but vital members of a global humanitarian movement.

The Commandant of the FRSC Training School Agbor, Oludare Ogunjobi, observed that the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the FRSC have a longstanding and cordial relationship built on a foundation of cooperation and collaboration that spans several years.