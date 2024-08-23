Ghana, Kuwait to Streamline Labour Migration to Both Countries - Pres

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that a labour agreement between Ghana and Kuwait will soon be concluded to streamline labour migration between the two countries.

He explained that the agreement apart from formalising such movements would also ensure that Ghana was able to regulate the flow of people into the Emirates in search of greener pasture.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this when the outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abduolaye Al-Khalid called on him at Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday.

The visit was to formally bid farewell to President Akufo-Addo after five years of duty tour to the country.

"We want to continue the relationship between our two countries and we are envisaging that soon we'll conclude these labour agreements between our two countries. So that we can regulate the flow of people from Ghana to the Emirates," he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Kuwait had been a strong supporter of Ghana, supporting in a number of development projects across the country.

"The Kuwaiti Fund has done many important things in Ghana. Building hospitals, roads, and particularly the Dome-Kitasi-Ashesi road will be very useful," he said.

He therefore expressed his personal gratitude and that of the people of Ghana to the Kuwaiti people and Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabre Al-Sabah for their continuous support of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana would want to continue to strengthen its relationship with Kuwait, adding that "And as a result of that, I'm definitely going to take up the offer to meet with the Crown Prince in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"It appears that God has blessed Kuwait all over again. Huge new deposits of oil and gas have been found in Kuwait, but there's more oil there than people in Kuwait," he said.

Mr Al-Khalid expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana for making his stay very conducive.

He pledged to be a good ambassador of Ghana wherever he found himself.